 Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — Stocks drifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39 points, or 0.1%, to 12,524 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 had more gainers than losers, but the broader market was held back by weakness from technology stocks. Many companies in the sector have pricey stock values and therefore have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

Energy stocks made solid gains following encouraging earnings reports from several oil and gas companies. BP jumped 6.9% after reporting its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. Devon Energy rose 5.3% and Diamondback Energy gained 3.2% after they reported strong financial results.

Wall Street’s key focus over the next several days is the Fed. The central bank is meeting on Tuesday and will release a statement on Wednesday. Investors expect it to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big increases over the coming months.

The Fed’s aggressive shift to raise interest rates comes as rising inflation puts more pressure on businesses and consumers. Higher costs for energy and other commodities have prompted many businesses to raise prices and issue cautious forecasts to their investors. Wall Street and economists are worried that higher prices on everything from food to gas and clothing will prompt a slowdown in consumer spending and crimp economic growth.

Bond yields eased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.93% from 2.99% late Monday. Treasury yields have been generally rising all year as investors prepare for higher interest rates, which will make borrowing money more expensive.

Investors have been closely reviewing the latest round of company earnings to get more details on how inflation is impacting business and consumer activity.

Household goods giant Clorox rose 3.5% after reporting solid quarterly profits, but it also cut its profit forecast for the year because of higher costs. Starbucks will report its results later Tuesday. CVS Health will report its financial results on Wednesday.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
US officials: Griner now considered wrongfully detained
Money
The Biden administration has determined that ... The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work ...
2
Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead ...
Money
Stocks are drifting between small gains ... Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal ...
3
Spirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue
Money
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it ... Spirit Airlines said Monday that it still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it was more likely to win ...
4
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in ...
Money
The Federal Reserve is poised this ... The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to ...
5
New audit structure too early for firm results
ABQnews Seeker
In 2015, Congress passed a law ... In 2015, Congress passed a law creating a new structure to handle partnership tax audits.
6
Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies ...
Money
In the three days after Elon ... In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to ...
7
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Energy
Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in ... Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in profits during the first quarter as oil and gas prices rose steadily, more than doubling its profits compared ...
8
A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most ...
Money
An inflation gauge closely tracked by ... An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four ...
9
Southwest loses $278M in Q1 but sees profitable rest ...
Money
Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in ... Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in the first quarter but said Thursday that it expects to be profitable for the rest of the year ...