 Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March - Albuquerque Journal

Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

By Paul Wiseman / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or improved working conditions elsewhere.

Layoffs, which has been running around 1.8 million a month before the pandemic hit the economy in early 2020, ticked up to 1.4 million in March from 1.35 million in February.

The U.S. job market is on a hot streak. Employers have added an average of more than 540,000 jobs a month for the past year. The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that the economy generated another 400,000 new jobs in April, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. That would mark an unprecedented 12th straight month that hiring has come in at 400,000 or more.

The U.S. economy and job market roared back with unexpected strength from 2020’s brief but devastating coronavirus recession, fueled by massive government spending and super-low interested rates engineered by the Federal Reserve.

Caught off guard by the sudden rebound in consumer demand, companies scrambled to hire workers and stock their shelves. They were forced to raise wages, and factories, ports and freight yards were overwhelmed with traffic. The result has been shipping delays and higher prices.

In March, consumer prices rose 8.5% from a year earlier — the hottest inflation since 1981.

Where things go from here is uncertain. The Fed is raising short-term interest rates to combat inflation. The COVID-19 stimulus from the federal government is gone. And the war in Ukraine has clouded the economic outlook.

Despite strong hiring, the United States is still 1.6 million short of the jobs it had in February 2020, just before the coronavirus hit the economy; and that shortfall does not take into account the additional jobs that should have been added by a growing population.

For now anyway, the job market looks strong.

“Employees have strong job security and confidence in their ability to find new work,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “The labor market is still very much a job seeker’s market. Something dramatic will have to happen for this to change anytime soon.”

Home » Business » Careers/Jobs » Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March
Careers/Jobs
Employers posted a record 11.5 million ... Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person ...
2
Employee should keep quiet about health info gossip
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss and his family go to the same church that I do. One day after Sunday Mass, I overheard ...
3
In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say ...
Careers/Jobs
Help wanted. The job: putting one ... Help wanted. The job: putting one of the nation's most far-reaching salary disclosure laws into practice. Location: New York City. Just four months ago, ...
4
Retrial begins in Texas for man charged with killing ...
Around the Region
The retrial of a man charged ... The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span began Monday, after the first ...
5
Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a ...
Careers/Jobs
All the major railroads now plan ... All the major railroads now plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once ...
6
‘I don’t want the boss to think I’m the ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just joined a company and have to work with a woman who's senior to me. She does great work, ...
7
NMDVR holds virtual rapid hire career fair
Careers/Jobs
The New Mexico Division of Vocational ... The New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will host its Rapid Hire Virtual Career Fair all day Wednesday to fill 15 to 20 positions ...
8
US agency mulls yanking Arizona's work safety oversight
Around the Region
Arizona may lose the authority to ... Arizona may lose the authority to oversee its own workplace safety program because of a pattern of ignoring federal directives involving COVID-19 protection, employer ...
9
How to deal with fussing baby on a conference ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker has a new baby. Recently, the babysitter quit, and so she and her husband have been juggling the ...