Motorcyclist killed in crash with city transit van

Albuquerque police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a city transit van at Avenida Dolores Huerta and the river on Tuesday morning.

“It appears the motorcycle rear-ended the transit vehicle prior to being struck,” Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release. She said APD’s motor unit is investigation the crash and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Atkins said the driver and one passenger were in the transit van at the time of the crash. Neither was injured. The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries, she said.