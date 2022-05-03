 Motorcyclist killed in crash with city transit van - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist killed in crash with city transit van

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

APD investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on Avenida Dolores Huerta at the Rio Grande crossing . Eastbound Avenida Dolores Huerta is closed to traffic at La Vega. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a city transit van at Avenida Dolores Huerta and the river on Tuesday morning.

“It appears the motorcycle rear-ended the transit vehicle prior to being struck,” Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release. She said APD’s motor unit is investigation the crash and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Atkins said the driver and one passenger were in the transit van at the time of the crash. Neither was injured. The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries, she said.

