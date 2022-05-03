APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled scene

Albuquerque police officers exchanged fire with a suspect in front of a motel on East Central overnight, according to a department spokeswoman.

No officers were injured and the suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

Rebecca Atkins said shortly after midnight officers were called to the Albuquerque Inn on Central and Charleston SE.

“While on the call for service, officers began hearing multiple shots fired in the area between multiple vehicles,” Atkins wrote in an email. “One of the offender vehicles confronted officers in front of the Albuquerque Inn and began firing at the officers.”

At least one officer fired back, prompting the vehicle to flee the area, Atkins said. She said no officers were injured and the offender has not been identified or located. The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating the shooting, as is standard.

This is the seventh time APD officers have shot at someone this year. Of the previous shootings, four have been fatal, one resulted in injuries and officers missed in another.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 242-COPS.