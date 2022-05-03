 Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A United States Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer.

Jonathan Gabriel Martinez, 21 (MDC)

Jonathan Gabriel Martinez, 21, is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he and two other men — Darryus Chavez, 23, and Asad Moody, 20 — were driving up and down Central on the night of July 10 looking for a man who had beaten Moody up the week before. Investigators say they mistook Trevonte Robbins’s friend for the man and fired at both of them, killing Robbins and injuring his friend.

Moody and Chavez were arrested in November and January respectively. Another man, Isney LaFirme, 21, was arrested in December and charged with conspiracy.

Frank Fisher, a FBI spokesman, said when Martinez was arrested investigators found a silver revolver on the floorboard of his vehicle and a woolen “ski-mask” with holes for the eyes and mouth.

The Southwest Investigative Fugitive Task Force, which arrested Martinez in Northeast Albuquerque includes officers from the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole, Department of Homeland Security and the United States Marshals Service.

“This investigation highlights the strong partnership the Albuquerque Police Department shares with our many law enforcement partners,” said Harold Medina, Chief of the Albuquerque Police Department. “Martinez’s arrest is an example of how working together can bring significant cases like this to an end and give some closure to the victims’ families.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A United States Marshals Service task ... A United States Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. ...
2
APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police officers exchanged fire with ... Albuquerque police officers exchanged fire with a suspect in front of a motel on East Central overnight, according to a department spokeswoman. No officers ...
3
Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states
ABQnews Seeker
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows ... If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split ...
4
Motorcyclist killed in crash with city transit van
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person is ... Albuquerque police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a city transit van at Avenida Dolores Huerta and the river on ...
5
Fire grows by 34K acres, but crews keep it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more ... Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more than 138,000 acres and is just 20% contained
6
Las Vegas asks residents to save water during wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
Environment Department says city's water is ... Environment Department says city's water is safe
7
PNM-Avangrid consolidation remains alive and kicking
ABQnews Seeker
Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to ... Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to NM Supreme Court
8
Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
23 contestants vied for the title ... 23 contestants vied for the title at the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow
9
Wildfires raging across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos residents make plans for ... Los Alamos residents make plans for possible evacuation