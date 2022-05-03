Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting

A United States Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer.

Jonathan Gabriel Martinez, 21, is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he and two other men — Darryus Chavez, 23, and Asad Moody, 20 — were driving up and down Central on the night of July 10 looking for a man who had beaten Moody up the week before. Investigators say they mistook Trevonte Robbins’s friend for the man and fired at both of them, killing Robbins and injuring his friend.

Moody and Chavez were arrested in November and January respectively. Another man, Isney LaFirme, 21, was arrested in December and charged with conspiracy.

Frank Fisher, a FBI spokesman, said when Martinez was arrested investigators found a silver revolver on the floorboard of his vehicle and a woolen “ski-mask” with holes for the eyes and mouth.

The Southwest Investigative Fugitive Task Force, which arrested Martinez in Northeast Albuquerque includes officers from the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole, Department of Homeland Security and the United States Marshals Service.

“This investigation highlights the strong partnership the Albuquerque Police Department shares with our many law enforcement partners,” said Harold Medina, Chief of the Albuquerque Police Department. “Martinez’s arrest is an example of how working together can bring significant cases like this to an end and give some closure to the victims’ families.”