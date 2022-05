One person was killed and another critically injured in a two vehicle crash near the Coronado Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the fatal crash occurred at Louisiana and Americas Parkway NE. He said one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DeAguero did not say how the crash occurred. The intersection is closed while the incident is being investigated.