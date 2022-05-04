 Editorial: NM must help students learn financial literacy - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NM must help students learn financial literacy

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many Americans are living on the financial edge, the Journal’s editorial board pushed for financial literacy to be taught in New Mexico schools.

But the economic lessons of the pandemic have prompted other states to go well past New Mexico’s modest attempts. A recent overhaul of the state’s social studies teaching standards includes a focus on age-appropriate economics and financial literacy instruction.

Better than nothing, certainly, but far short of mandating financial literacy as a graduation requirement. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia addressed financial literacy in the 2021-22 legislative sessions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Of those bills, about 20 focus on high schools.

Our push for financial literacy stems from the consequences of having a population low in this critical life skill, where poverty can be endemic and one in four residents is on food stamps and 43% of the state’s population is on Medicaid — the highest rates in the nation.

The Nation’s Report Card on Financial Literacy gave us a “D” for providing just some instruction in K-12. To improve its grade, New Mexico needs to require a high school personal finance course and implement grade-specific K-8 financial literacy standards, evaluators say.

Here’s one real-life lesson why: Utah, one of the few states to receive an “A,” has the lowest average student loan debt per student ($17,935) from the class of 2019.

While we’re glad New Mexico has made strides, there’s clearly more to be done to keep our young people from sinking into a sea of debt and financial dependency.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: NM must help students learn financial literacy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: It’s official: APS has to right-size, do better ...
Editorials
The report card is in, and ... The report card is in, and the marks are not good for the state's largest school district. ...
2
Editorial: Yes, we can prevent wildfires; state, local governments ...
Editorials
Our state is on fire. The ... Our state is on fire. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, since merging, had b ...
3
Editorial: No waiting until August for dog days of ...
Editorials
April has gone to the dogs. ... April has gone to the dogs. We mean that in a good way. Over the past month, the J ...
4
Editorial: Let the 8th graders play!
Editorials
The recent decision by Albuquerque Public ... The recent decision by Albuquerque Public Schools to allow eighth-graders to play high school sports ...
5
Editorial: Solar manufacturing probe should deliver quick resolutions
Editorials
Businesses like certainty. In fact, they ... Businesses like certainty. In fact, they need it to make long-term decisions. That's why the U ...
6
Editorial: Gun owners can help keep firearms out of ...
Editorials
Every day, eight children are unintentionally ... Every day, eight children are unintentionally injured or killed due to an unlocked or unsupervised g ...
7
Editorial: City councilor isn’t the one who has to ...
Editorials
The question is not whether City ... The question is not whether City Councilor Louie Sanchez calls 911 too much. It is whether police are ...
8
Editorial: Sanctioned encampments worth a pilot project — ...
Editorials
Mayor Tim Keller describes his proposed ... Mayor Tim Keller describes his proposed $1.4 billion budget as "pretty bland." He says t ...
9
Editorial: Deathly unsafe jobsite? Biggest fine just $136K
Editorials
The state agency that safeguards New ... The state agency that safeguards New Mexico workplaces pulled no punches in its assessment of the fa ...