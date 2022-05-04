United hopes to end offensive slump at Sacramento

April was not a month to remember for New Mexico United.

After a strong start in March, United did not accomplish as much as it might have liked in April. NMU went 0-2-0 in its only two USL Championship matches, went 1-3-0 overall counting two U.S. Open Cup contests, and didn’t score much (one goal in its last three appearances combined).

The good news? April is over and coach Zach Prince’s club is looking to make up for lost time in May.

United ends an 11-day break Wednesday night when it visits Sacramento Republic FC for a West Coast battle. New Mexico (2-2-2) will play three times over the next 11 days and has an opportunity to gain ground in the USL Championship’s Western Division race.

Going into Wednesday, United has played the fewest matches of any team in the league, but Prince felt the latest break came at an opportune time. NMU has been set back by injuries to key players and was not at top form in the second half of its last outing, a 1-0 home loss to San Antonio FC on March 23.

“It was a tough couple days watching film of that one,” Prince said. “I think I was most disappointed in that game than any this season because I felt like in the first half we took it to them and had opportunities. The second half wasn’t nearly as good. There were some really disappointing moments.”

Prince came away from the San Antonio match talking about making changes. Midfielder Daniel Bruce suggested United’s players needed to “look in the mirror.”

But after taking a few days to regroup, the club is ready to tear April off its calendar and move forward.

“It’s important to attack the moment, and this is an opportunity to do that,” Prince said, “not to feel sorry for yourself.”

Prince did not show his cards in terms of any personnel or strategic changes he may implement against Sacramento. Still, the extended break gave United a chance to work through some different combinations as it looks to put an end to its recent scoring funk.

One bright spot in NMU’s most recent contest was the play of 18-year-old forward Cristian Nava, who became the youngest player to start a match for the fourth-year club.

Prince pointed out that Nava – like the rest of his teammates – could have played better, but the speedy Albuquerque native did bring a spark to New Mexico’s front line.

“Cristian’s individual style suits what I want to do,” Prince said. “He’s very instinctive, very aggressive and wants to go right at the defender. Cristian doesn’t always look for combinations when he gets squared up. Sometimes he just attacks and puts the defense under pressure that way. He brings a different aspect to our attack.”

Neco Brett leads United with three goals, but he didn’t start against San Antonio. Prince tweaked his lineup for that match, in part to accommodate injuries and players in need of rest. The recent break figures to help in that regard, he said.

United cannot expect any sort of break at Heart Health Park, where Sacramento is unbeaten (3-0-1).

The one blemish was Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas Lights, during which Republic FC racked up 25 shots (10 on goal) but managed just one tally.

“Sacramento’s a good club,” Prince said, “and they run a 4-2-3-1 alignment, which will be different for us to try to break down. But as much as it’s important to always respect your opponent, the focus on us has been massive going into this one. I can’t wait to see how we respond.”

GAME DAY: NM UNITED AT SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

Wednesday, 8 p.m., espn+, 101.7 FM