Isotopes get off to winning start at Oklahoma City

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY:
At Oklahoma City
6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM
Probables: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (2-2, 5.59) vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (1-0, 3.57)
Tuesday: Coco Montes had two hits and drove in two runs, and Carlos Perez homered for Albuquerque in its 5-4 win at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. It was the first series-opening win for the Isotopes in five tries. Ryan Feltner allowed three runs over five innings and earned the win. Isotopes D.J. Peterson (seven games) and Tim Lopes (eight) had hit streaks come to an end.
Box score: Albuquerque 5, Oklahoma City 4
Updated Pacific Coast League standings