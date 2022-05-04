 UNM's Thorner named MW Women's Track Athlete of the Week - Albuquerque Journal

UNM’s Thorner named MW Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

By Journal staff and wire reports

University of New Mexico sophomore Elise Thorner earned Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week recognition, the MW conference office announced on Tuesday.

Thorner earned the honor after a phenomenal performance in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase at the Payton Jordan Invitational, hosted by Stanford on April 29, where she ran a time of 9 minutes, 32.42 seconds. Her time was eight seconds better than her previous season best and puts her at third on the NCAA Division I national qualifying list. Her time is also the fastest in England under-23 history all-time, ninth fastest in NCAA collegiate history, and the fourth fastest time at all levels in the country this season.

The Lobos take this week off of a competition to prepare for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, which are set for May 12-14 in Fresno, California.

