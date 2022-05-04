 Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents in bosque - Albuquerque Journal

Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents in bosque

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Diane Barney, right, and Jason Kitting of Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico work to return to place a Great Horned Owlet rescued after it fell out of its nest two weeks ago during a windstorm. Photographed Monday May 2, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JAlbuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

No one can say Karen Lyall and her neighbors don’t give a hoot.

On Sunday, they came upon a baby Great Horned Owl that had fallen from a nest in a tall South Valley cottonwood tree near the bosque. They are now trying to reunite the owlet with its nearby parents.

“The owlet was about 4 or 5 weeks old and was just lying on the ground, so we called Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico and they advised us to bring it in because it had been lying on the ground in the sun and was probably dehydrated,” Lyall said.

bright spot logoShe and her neighbors have been observing the owls in the area for years. Normally, when a baby owl falls from a nest, the owl parents will continue to feed the baby on the ground, she said. “The thing is, we couldn’t leave the owlet on the ground because it was in a park area where people walk dogs and coyotes have been seen.”

After an overnight stay with the wildlife rescue folks, the owlet seemed to be doing just fine, so it was decided the little critter should be reintroduced into the nest. Problem was, the nest was 50 feet up in the cottonwood and Lyall had only a 20-foot ladder. Instead, the neighbors were instructed to create a temporary nest out of a laundry basket, which was then secured to the safest spot to which they had access – inside the crook of a tree adjacent to the cottonwood where the nest was located.

“Monday night, the mother and father were both hooting and flying around in the park, but we never saw them going over to the baby to feed it, and that’s what we’re waiting for,” Lyall said.

What they didn’t initially realize was that they had placed the artificial nest a mere 20-30 feet away from a high pole-mounted light that illuminates the nest after dark. Because Great Horned Owls are nocturnal, she said, it may be inhibiting the parents’ feeding routines.

Rudy Garcia secures a makeshift nest on a cottonwood to receive a Great Horned Owlet rescued after it fell out of its nest two weeks ago during a windstorm .The owlet was taken to the Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico, to be hydrated and fed. Photographed Monday May 2, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Lyall said she and her neighbors have contacted city officials in an attempt to get the light turned off temporarily.

Great Horned Owls, who often mate for life, typically don’t build nests, preferring to be squatters in nests already constructed by other bird species.

“The nest that the baby fell from, we think is older and has been disintegrating,” and likely the reason that, two weeks earlier, another baby owl tumbled from the nest during a wind storm. Unfortunately, that owlet did not survive the fall, she said.

That’s also why the wildlife rescue folks were concerned. “They thought if we didn’t get that baby back near the mom soon, that the mom might leave,” Lyall said. “And if that happens, and (it) still could happen, then wildlife rescue will take the baby back, rehabilitate it and maybe release it when it’s older. Ideally, you want the owlet back with the parents.”

Although that reunion hasn’t yet taken place, Lyall said, “the owlet is fine and the mother is still close by, and that’s a good thing – she knows her baby is there.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents in bosque

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Hanging tough, backing off, heading back
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas-area residents find different ways ... Las Vegas-area residents find different ways to deal with the fires burning through their communities
2
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
3
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
4
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree
5
Lujan Grisham seeks federal help with wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to receive presidential disaster declaration for ongoing emergency
6
Teachers union president faces challenger in election
ABQnews Seeker
Bernstein in position for 22 years, ... Bernstein in position for 22 years, faces social studies teacher Nogales in election
7
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'
8
Councilor questions cost for a cup of coffee at ...
ABQnews Seeker
One official says he can already ... One official says he can already sense the backlash brewing
9
APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place at the Albuquerque ... Incident took place at the Albuquerque Inn on Central and Charleston SE