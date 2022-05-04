 Firefighters battle blaze on Edith - Albuquerque Journal

Firefighters battle blaze on Edith

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at a commercial building at 5021 Edith Boulevard NE Tuesday night.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. found the main structure and multiple tractor-trailers burning, AFR said in a news release.

“There were multiple explosions that kept fire crews at bay for some time,” AFR said.

Two dozen AFR and BCFD units were still fighting the two-alarm fire just before midnight. AFR said the building was a total loss.

“There have been no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians,” the agency said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Firefighters battle blaze on Edith

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
2
Hanging tough, backing off, heading back
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas-area residents find different ways ... Las Vegas-area residents find different ways to deal with the fires burning through their communities
3
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
4
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
5
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree
6
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
7
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
8
Teachers union president faces challenger in election
ABQnews Seeker
Bernstein in position for 22 years, ... Bernstein in position for 22 years, faces social studies teacher Nogales in election
9
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'