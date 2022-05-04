Firefighters battle blaze on Edith

Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at a commercial building at 5021 Edith Boulevard NE Tuesday night.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. found the main structure and multiple tractor-trailers burning, AFR said in a news release.

“There were multiple explosions that kept fire crews at bay for some time,” AFR said.

Two dozen AFR and BCFD units were still fighting the two-alarm fire just before midnight. AFR said the building was a total loss.

“There have been no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians,” the agency said.