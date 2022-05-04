 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS

The City of Las Vegas,
New Mexico will open Sealed
Proposals at 2:00 pm am/pm, May 26 , 2022 at the City Council Chambers, 1700 North Grand Avenue, Las Vegas, New Mexico, or other designated area at the City Offices; ON THE FOLLOWING:

ANIMAL SHELTER
MANAGEMENT &
OPERATIONS SERVICES

Proposal Forms and Specifications may be obtained from the following location:

City Clerk’s office at
1700 N GRAND AVE,
LAS VEGAS, NM 87701

Mailed proposals should be addressed to the City Clerk, 1700 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, New Mexico 87701; with the envelope marked ANIMAL SHELTER MANAGEMENT & OPERATIONS SERVICES
Opening No. _2022-26 ; on the lower left-hand corner of the submitted envelope. It shall be the responsibility of the Offeror to see that their proposal is delivered to the City Clerk by the date and time set for the proposal request. If the mail or delivery of proposal request is delayed beyond the opening date and time, proposal thus delayed will not be considered. Proposals will be reviewed at a later date with possible negotiations to follow.

The City of Las Vegas reserves the right to reject any/or all proposals submitted.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS,

LEO J. MAESTAS,
CITY MANAGER

SCOTT AARON,
CITY ATTORNEY

CASANDRA FRESQUEZ,
CITY CLERK

DOMINIC CHAVEZ,
DEPUTY FINANCE
DIRECTOR

HELEN VIGIL,
PURCHASING OFFICER

Opening No. 2022-26
Date Issued: April 29, 2022
Journal: May 4, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM braces for fervent, intensified abortion debate
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new ... Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new battles likely ahead
2
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
3
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
4
City rescinds nomination for Superintendent of Police Reform
ABQnews Seeker
APD says 'vision was not aligned' ... APD says 'vision was not aligned' with candidate's
5
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
6
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
7
APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place at the Albuquerque ... Incident took place at the Albuquerque Inn on Central and Charleston SE
8
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'
9
Councilor questions cost for a cup of coffee at ...
ABQnews Seeker
One official says he can already ... One official says he can already sense the backlash brewing
10
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree