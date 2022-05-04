Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

The City of Las Vegas,

New Mexico will open Sealed

Proposals at 2:00 pm am/pm, May 26 , 2022 at the City Council Chambers, 1700 North Grand Avenue, Las Vegas, New Mexico, or other designated area at the City Offices; ON THE FOLLOWING:

ANIMAL SHELTER

MANAGEMENT &

OPERATIONS SERVICES

Proposal Forms and Specifications may be obtained from the following location:

City Clerk’s office at

1700 N GRAND AVE,

LAS VEGAS, NM 87701

Mailed proposals should be addressed to the City Clerk, 1700 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, New Mexico 87701; with the envelope marked ANIMAL SHELTER MANAGEMENT & OPERATIONS SERVICES

Opening No. _2022-26 ; on the lower left-hand corner of the submitted envelope. It shall be the responsibility of the Offeror to see that their proposal is delivered to the City Clerk by the date and time set for the proposal request. If the mail or delivery of proposal request is delayed beyond the opening date and time, proposal thus delayed will not be considered. Proposals will be reviewed at a later date with possible negotiations to follow.

The City of Las Vegas reserves the right to reject any/or all proposals submitted.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS,

LEO J. MAESTAS,

CITY MANAGER

SCOTT AARON,

CITY ATTORNEY

CASANDRA FRESQUEZ,

CITY CLERK

DOMINIC CHAVEZ,

DEPUTY FINANCE

DIRECTOR

HELEN VIGIL,

PURCHASING OFFICER

Opening No. 2022-26

Date Issued: April 29, 2022

Journal: May 4, 2022