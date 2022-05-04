Legal Notices-Government

Rio Rancho Approved

Ordinance

On April 28, 2022, the Governing Body adopted O5, Enactment 22-05. On April 28, 2022, the Governing Body will consider O5, An Ordinance Amending Municipal Code Chapter 36, Sections 36.20 through 36.44, “Procurement Code”. A copy of this ordinance is available in the Office of the Rio Rancho City Clerk or online at https://rrnm.gov/

2303/Watch-and-Download-

City-Meetings.

On April 28, 2022, the Governing Body adopted 06, Enactment 22-06, An Ordinance of the City of Rio Rancho, New Mexico Amending the Zoning Classification and Official Zoning Map for the Property Legally Described as Cabezon Center, Lot 4 from C-1: Retail Commercial to SU: Special Use for Planned Residential Development, Identifying Conditions of Development; Providing for Severability and an Effective Date. A copy of this ordinance is available in the Office of the Rio Rancho City Clerk or online at https://rrnm.

gov/2303/Watch-and-

Download-City-Meetings.

On April 28, 2022, the Governing Body adopted O7, Enactment 22-07, An Ordinance of the City of Rio Rancho, New Mexico Amending the Zoning Classification and Official Zoning Map for the Property Legally Described as Unit 21, Tract CC1 from T-Z: Transitional Zoning to SU: Special Use for Utilities, Identifying Conditions of Development; Providing for Severability and an Effective Date. A copy of this ordinance is available in the Office of the Rio Rancho City Clerk or online at https://rrnm.gov/2303/Watch-and-Download-City-Meetings.

Journal: May 4, 2022