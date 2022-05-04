 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

The New Mexico Statewide Independent Living Council (SILC) will hold a quarterly meeting starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

LOCATION
In response to the
Governor’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency and ban on large public gatherings,
The Quarterly SILC Meeting will be held virtually

Topic: SILC Meeting
Time: May 18, 2022 10:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
85887769139?pwd=OS8vQUxad2gwMzF3SVZEWWZuWER2UT09
Meeting ID: 858 8776 9139
Passcode: 765373
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,85887769139#,,,,*765373# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,85887769139#,,,,*765373# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US
(Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US
(San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
(Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US
(Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US
(New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US
(Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 858 8776 9139
Passcode: 765373

For questions, call (575) 770-1350. The agenda will be posted at least 72 hours prior to the meeting on the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation web page, www.dvr.state.nm.us. Copies of the agenda can also be obtained by contacting the SILC Coordinator at 575-770-1350 or at lafina45@msn.com

NOTE: Notice of any time change will be promptly posted on The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s
Webpage.

If disability-related accommodations are required for your attendance, please contact the
SILC Coordinator at (575) 770-1350 or email the Coordinator at lafina45@msn.com no later than 2 days before the meeting. All materials are to be approved prior to distribution at SILC meetings, and must be available in alternative formats.

Journal: May 4, 10, 17, 2022

