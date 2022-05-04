Legal Notices-Government

The Interagency Benefits Advisory Committee (IBAC)

Consisting of:

Albuquerque Public Schools (APS)

New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority (NMPSIA)

New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority (NMRHCA)

State of New Mexico, Risk Management Division (SONM)

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION FOR PROJECT MANAGER TO HANDLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR LIFE AND LONG-TERM DISABILITY INSURANCE PURSUANT TO 1.4.1.52 NMAC SMALL PURCHASES OF

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Notice is hereby given today, on May 4, 2022, that qualified persons or firms are invited to submit quotes to the IBAC, attention Claudette Roybal, Procurement Manager, NMPSIA.procurement@state.nm.us for RFP Project Manager for Life and Long-Term Disability Insurance. The deadline to submit a quotation is set for 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 18, 2022.

PROJECT MANAGER FOR LIFE AND DISABILITY RFP

1. Collaborate and work with IBAC to develop an IBAC-specific Request for Proposals (RFP) for Life and Long-Term Disability Insurance based on the input and direction from IBAC agencies to include each line of coverage available from each agency, while adhering to state-mandated purchasing guidelines. Life and Long-Term Disability Insurance contracts will begin on July 1, 2023 for SONM, NMRHCA and NMPSIA; the APS contract will begin on January 1, 2024.

2. Collect all the experience and enrollment information needed for the RFP from each IBAC agency and/or the existing life and LTD carriers (this is generally time-consuming, and the Project Manager needs to ensure the data is reviewed for reasonableness and consistency).

3. Outline desired services requested by each IBAC agency (they will differ by agency). SONM and NMRCHA offer life insurance only, NMPSIA and APS offer both life insurance and long-term disability insurance.

4. Provide a timeline, methodology, and strategy as to how the management of the Life and Disability Insurance RFP will be accomplished and evaluated by the IBAC.

5. Assist with RFP specifications, preparations, and review of vendor proposals and advise, as requested, with negotiations and implementation guidance.

6. Assist with providing responses to written questions from Offerors.

7. As requested, participate in the preparation and presentation of any necessary and/or requested reports, cost projections, and side-by-side comparison of responses.

8. Assist with establishing and calculating the evaluation point summary, cost ranking, and total awarded points to include a best and final analysis.

9. Provide a proposed evaluation report to the IBAC and collaborate with the IBAC agencies as required to finalize the report.

10. Ensure the cost analysis shows each agency solo, as well as the entire IBAC jointly for life insurance coverage. For Long Term Disability (LTD), the cost analysis needs to show each agency participating in LTD solo as well as jointly for the IBAC agencies participating in LTD. (In the past, there were differences in the quoted rates depending on how many lines of coverage were awarded to the vendors and which IBAC agencies agreed to award their business to that vendor. This required the project manager to evaluate the impact of the various combinations.)

11. Ensure there is clear knowledge that life insurance coverage is a combination of employer-paid and employee-paid coverage across multiple lines (Basic Life, Basic Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D), Additional Life, Additional AD&D, Dependent Life, Retiree Life, etc.) with some flat rates and some age-based rates which makes the pricing for scoring purposes.

12. As requested by IBAC agencies, provide guidance to the selection committee to make an informed decision after completion of finalist interviews, including best and final offers (BAFO), if a BAFO is required.

13. Only Quotations of $60,000 and under will be considered for this Request for Quote.

Note: Your quote needs to outline the total cost for services for the IBAC. However, also provide a breakdown of cost per IBAC agency. Cost analysis for life and LTD insurance will be required for NMPSIA and APS, so the cost for these two agencies may be more than the cost for NMRHCA and SONM. NMRHCA only require cost analysis for life insurance.

