Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that The North Central Regional Transit District of New Mexico hereafter referred to as “the NCRTD” or “NCRTD,” calls for invitation for bids for:

IFP-2022-002

Construction of ADA complianty bus shelter pads – TAP project VII & VIII

The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD or The District) is soliciting bids for the construction of up to twenty-three (23) ADA-compliant bus stops at several designated locations in the Village of Questa, Taos County, Town of Taos, City of Española, City of Santa Fe and Village of Chama, New Mexico. The successful Bidder shall construct concrete pads in accordance with the terms and conditions of an awarded written agreement. The project may include, but is not limited to, the construction of bus stop infrastructure such as concrete pad work, sidewalk transition work, asphalt paving, curb and gutter installation; ADA ramps and bus stop area backfill; grading, excavation work, demolition of sidewalks and/or old shelter pads; site preparation; traffic and safety controls; and associated site improvements, landscaping, irrigation repairs, etc. All equipment, materials and installation work shall comply with all local, state, and federal rules and regulations.

Interested parties may secure a copy of the Request for Proposals, (RFP) by contacting Tim Mildren, Chief Procurement Officer, located at 1327 N. Riverside Drive, Espanola, NM 87532 (505) 629-4701. Interested parties may also secure a copy of the IFP electronically by way of email from Tim Mildren, Chief Procurement Officer. IFP’s will only be sent electronically following email or faxed requests thereof. Faxes may be sent to 505-747-6647. Emailed requests may be sent to timm@ncrtd.org.

IFP Submittals must be received at the NCRTD Executive Offices at: 1327 N. Riverside Drive, Española, NM 87532, no later than 4:00 P.M. Mountain Time, Wednesday, May 25, 2021.

The NCRTD reserves the right to reject any/all responses and waive all formalities.

NCRTD Executive Director.
Anthony J. Mortillaro

Journal: May 4, 2022

