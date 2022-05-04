Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that The North Central Regional Transit District of New Mexico hereafter referred to as “the NCRTD” or “NCRTD,” calls for statements of qualifications for:

RFP-2022-001

Zero Emissions Bus

Transition Plan

The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) is searching for a qualified vendor to create a Zero Emissions Bus Transition Plan.

As buses are replaced, the NCRTD is committed to adopting the next generation of technology. In order to prepare for this shift, the NCRTD is seeking a Zero Emissions Bus Transition Plan that will:

• Develop a clear purpose and vision for the shift to zero emissions bus technology for the organization;

• Be future facing, thinking about long-term future of technologies;

• Be location specific, taking into account the unique environment of North Central New Mexico, including climate, availability of resources, costs, and policy and legislation impacting technologies;

• Evaluate existing and future NCRTD facilities at the Espanola Headquarters, Taos Operations and Maintenance Facility, and outlining garages to include Santa Fe, Edgewood, Mora, Cerro, Penasco and Chama in relationship to the transition to alternative fuel technologies; and

• Consider resiliency, flexibility, safety, long-term costs and ability to consistently and reliably deliver our services.

Interested parties may secure a copy of the Request for Proposals, (RFP) by contacting Tim Mildren, Chief Procurement Officer, located at 1327 N. Riverside Drive, Espanola, NM 87532 (505) 629-4701. Interested parties may also secure a copy of the RFP electronically by way of email from Tim Mildren, Chief Procurement Officer. RFP’s will only be sent electronically following email or faxed requests thereof. Faxes may be sent to 505-747-6647. Emailed requests may be sent to timm@ncrtd.org.

RFP Submittals must be received at the NCRTD Executive Offices at: 1327 N. Riverside Drive, Española, NM 87532, no later than 4:00 P.M. Mountain Time, Thursday, May 26, 2021.

The NCRTD reserves the right to reject any/all responses and waive all formalities.

NCRTD Executive Director.

Anthony J. Mortillaro

Journal: May 4, 2022