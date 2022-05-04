 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

INVITATION TO BID
NO. 2022-03-01 REBID
TIERRA AMARILLA
RECREATIONAL
SWIMMING POOL REPAIRS
COMMODITY CODE: 91233

The Rio Arriba Board of County Commissioners are accepting sealed bids for the purpose of pool repairs for the Tierra Amarilla Recreational Pool.

Invitation to bid packets may be obtained from the Office of Grants & Contracts- Rio Arriba County, Administrative Complex, 1 Main St. County Courthouse Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico or contact the Grants and Contracts Coordinator’s office at (575) 588-7254 ext. 4370 or by email rvjaramillo@rio-arriba.org.

Proposals must be received at the office of Grants & Contracts on or before Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Late proposals shall be rejected and will be returned unopened.

One original and two hard copies of the bid shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the following clearly indicated on the outside of the envelope: “BID NO. 2022-03-01 REBID TIERRA AMARILLA RECREATIONAL SWIMMING POOL REPAIRS TO BE OPENED ON 5/17/2022 AT 10:00 A.M.”.

The Board of County Commissioners of Rio Arriba County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technicalities, and to accept the proposal it seems to be in the best interest of Rio Arriba County.

For the Board of County Commissioners- Rio Arriba County

Rosario Jaramillo
Grants & Contracts Coordinator

Journal: May 4, 11, 2022

