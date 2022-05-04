Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF QUAY
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-1010-PB-2022-00005
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GIOVANNI S. CASTELLI, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned Personal Representative c/o English Law Firm, P.C., Post Office Box 1263, Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401, and filed with the Clerk of the District Court, Quay County Courthouse, Tucumcari, New Mexico.
DATED: April 13, 2022.
/s/GABRIEL CASTELLI
Personal Representative
ENGLISH LAW FIRM, P.C.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
401 South Third Street
Post Office Box 1263
Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401
Journal: May 4, 11, and 18, 2022