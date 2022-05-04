Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-CV-2022-00670

BOKF, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE ESTATE OF EVER PORTILLO, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES OF EVER PORTILLO, DECEASED, AND COLLINS ENGINE GENERATOR SERVICES INC.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants The Estate of Ever Portillo, Deceased, and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, and Legatees of Ever Portillo, Deceased,

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 2124 Don Andres Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:

TRACT LETTERED G-ONE (G-1), TEAQUE ADDITION, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON DECEMBER 30, 2014 IN PLAT BOOK 2014C, PAGE 148 AS DOCUMENT NO. 2014103775

Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

2501 San Pedro Drive NE,

Bldg A, Suite 102

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87110

Phone: (877) 353 2146

ElizabethF@idealawgroupllc.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 2022