Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANTA FE

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT

Case No. D-101-CV-2021-01492



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF Cipriano

Martinez and Flora Martinez,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT, NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS, NOTICE TO

CREDITORS.



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frances Martinez was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Cipriano Martinez and Flora Martinez by the Probate Court of Santa Fe County in Cause No. D-101-CV-2021-01492. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative at the address listed below, or filed with the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, located at the following address: 225 Montezuma Ave., P.O. Box 2268, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505.

/s/ Frances Martinez

Lot 1 303 Flora Vista

Glorieta, NM 87535.

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 2022