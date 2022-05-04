 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF VALENCIA THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT BELTWAY CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-1314-CV-2020-00220 SARAFINA MACIAS; HUGO A MACIAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Valencia County, New Mexico, commonly known as 9 Warner Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031, and more particularly described as follows: LOT 13-D-2 AS SUCH LOT IS SHOWN AND SO DESIGNATED ON THE ”REPLAT OF LOT 13-D, UNIT 1, EL CERRO MISSION RANCHETTES, VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS SUCH REPLAT IS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON MAY 11, 1988, IN BOOK 13, PAGE 369. Including a mobile home If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 11:45 AM on June 28, 2022, outside the front entrance of the 13th Judicial District Courthouse, 1835 Highway 314, City of Los Lunas, County of Valencia, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on March 23, 2022, in the total amount of $117,173.65, with interest at the rate of 4.7500% per annum from November 28, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Beltway Capital, LLC, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Robert Doyle c/o Legal Process Network P.O. Box 279 Sandia Park, NM 87047 2 NM-18-838133-JUD IDSPub #0178248 5/4/2022 5/11/2022 5/18/2022 5/25/2022

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2022

