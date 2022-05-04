 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY

No. 20220361

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF William G. Fischbach, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Bruce K. Rinehart has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent, William G. Fischbach. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative, Bruce K. Rinehart at 3243 Winterbrook Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at: 415 Silver Ave. SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: May 4, 2022

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM braces for fervent, intensified abortion debate
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new ... Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new battles likely ahead
2
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
3
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
4
City rescinds nomination for Superintendent of Police Reform
ABQnews Seeker
APD says 'vision was not aligned' ... APD says 'vision was not aligned' with candidate's
5
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
6
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
7
APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place at the Albuquerque ... Incident took place at the Albuquerque Inn on Central and Charleston SE
8
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'
9
Councilor questions cost for a cup of coffee at ...
ABQnews Seeker
One official says he can already ... One official says he can already sense the backlash brewing
10
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree