Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

BERNALILLO COUNTY

No. 20220361



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF William G. Fischbach, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



Notice is hereby given that Bruce K. Rinehart has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent, William G. Fischbach. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative, Bruce K. Rinehart at 3243 Winterbrook Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at: 415 Silver Ave. SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated: May 4, 2022

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 2022