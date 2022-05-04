Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Valencia Storage & MHP located at 3149 NM Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling unit B4U11 to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/, final date of the auction will be May 17th, 2022. Owner(s) reserves the right to ask for a minimum bid to satisfy a past due amount owed.

Unit #B4U11, occupied by Joe Curliss 11 Old Oak Ln, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Description: 10×12 unit consists of 2 Large Peavey Brand speakers, mini refrigerator, 2 dressers, Coleman stove, metal sign, numerous boxes and totes.

Journal: May 4, 11, 2022