Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Valencia Storage & MHP located at 3149 NM Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling unit B4U11 to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/, final date of the auction will be May 17th, 2022. Owner(s) reserves the right to ask for a minimum bid to satisfy a past due amount owed.

Unit #B4U27, occupied by Clara Ramirez, 18 Navajo Ln Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Description: 5×10 unit consists of numerous boxes of car parts, steering column with wheel, transmission, heads and several boxes.

Journal: May 4, 11, 2022