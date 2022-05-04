Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECIND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-06783

NUSENDA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

v.

MICHAEL RAY,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF SUIT

To Defendant Michael Ray.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to recover money due from a Credit Card.

That unless you respond to the Complaint within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Name, address, and phone number of Plaintiff’s attorney: Wainwright and Associates, P.A., 800 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite 100, Albuquerque, NM 87102, 505-842-1313.

WITNESS the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, on 4/28/2022.

Katina Watson

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

CLERK OF THE COURT

By:/s/ Marissa Marquez

Deputy Clerk

Journal: May 4, 11, 18, 2022