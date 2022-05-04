 Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame - Albuquerque Journal

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

By Mark Kennedy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

In its citation, the hall called Parton “a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment,” adding that “Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed.”

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Parton, Richie, Simon and Duran Duran were selected on their first go-round. Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible. Eminem becomes the 10th hip-hop act to be inducted, making the cut on his first ballot.

The hall also announced Wednesday that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are getting the award for musical excellence and that Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Other artists and groups that failed this year for induction in the performer category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Home » Most Recent Entertainment News » Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM braces for fervent, intensified abortion debate
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new ... Lujan Grisham expresses 'outrage,' warns new battles likely ahead
2
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
3
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
4
City rescinds nomination for Superintendent of Police Reform
ABQnews Seeker
APD says 'vision was not aligned' ... APD says 'vision was not aligned' with candidate's
5
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
6
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
7
APD: Officers exchange fire with suspect who then fled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place at the Albuquerque ... Incident took place at the Albuquerque Inn on Central and Charleston SE
8
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'
9
Councilor questions cost for a cup of coffee at ...
ABQnews Seeker
One official says he can already ... One official says he can already sense the backlash brewing
10
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree