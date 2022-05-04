Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning

A motorcycle died in crash with an SUV in Northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 7 a.m. officers were called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Louisiana and Indian School NE. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

She said investigators learned that the motorcyclist had the right of way and the driver of the SUV was inattentive.

“Once Motor Officers arrived on-scene and after speaking with a driver and witness, they learned that a SUV was stopped on Louisiana at Indian School for a red traffic signal,” Atkins said. “The vehicle was facing southbound. Once the light turned green, the driver of the SUV decided to turn right (west) onto Indian School from the center lane of Louisiana. As the SUV began to turn, it was stuck by a motorcycle that was traveling southbound in the far right lane.”

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not injured. Atkins said police do not believe speed or drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash.

“This investigation is still active and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to review for prosecution,” she said.