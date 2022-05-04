 Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police officers investigate a fatal motorcycle accident at Louisiana and Indian School NE on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuqueruqe Journal)
Albuquerque police officers investigate a fatal motorcycle accident at Louisiana and Indian School NE on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuqueruqe Journal)

A motorcycle died in crash with an SUV in Northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 7 a.m. officers were called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Louisiana and Indian School NE. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

She said investigators learned that the motorcyclist had the right of way and the driver of the SUV was inattentive.

“Once Motor Officers arrived on-scene and after speaking with a driver and witness, they learned that a SUV was stopped on Louisiana at Indian School for a red traffic signal,” Atkins said. “The vehicle was facing southbound. Once the light turned green, the driver of the SUV decided to turn right (west) onto Indian School from the center lane of Louisiana. As the SUV began to turn, it was stuck by a motorcycle that was traveling southbound in the far right lane.”

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not injured. Atkins said police do not believe speed or drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash.

“This investigation is still active and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to review for prosecution,” she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcycle died in crash with ... A motorcycle died in crash with an SUV in Northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 7 a.m. ...
2
Judge: Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed
ABQnews Seeker
A judge has ruled that an ... A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to ...
3
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
4
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
5
Hanging tough, backing off, heading back
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas-area residents find different ways ... Las Vegas-area residents find different ways to deal with the fires burning through their communities
6
Ex-state Sen. Shannon Robinson disbarred
ABQnews Seeker
High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty' High court imposes 'ulitimate penalty'
7
Neighbors try to reunite fallen owlet with nearby parents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed ... Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico observed bird overnight, then made makeshift nest next to home tree
8
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency
9
Gov. seeking federal disaster declaration for wildfires burning in ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM may be first state to ... NM may be first state to get aid for an ongoing emergency