Dolph Lundgren to star, direct ‘Wanted Man’ in Las Cruces

‘Wanted Man’ is heading to Las Cruces.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the feature film, directed by Dolph Lundgren, will begin principal photography in May in and around Las Cruces.

“It is exciting to see that Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are no longer the hidden gems of New Mexico,” said Jon Sepp, Las Cruces film liaison. “Production has ramped up significantly within the last year and we are incredibly thankful to the producers of ‘Wanted Man’ contributing to this new economic growth for our area.”

“Wanted Man” is the story of an aging detective, Travis Johansen, played by Lundgren, whose violent policing methods have given the department a serious public relations problem.

To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness, and once there, he finds not only are his old opinions challenged, but that people on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.

Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer is co-starring in the film.

Craig Baumgarten is producing alongside Lundgren.

” ‘Wanted Man’ is an exciting action-packed thriller, and we are excited to be filming this in and around Las Cruces, utilizing many locations, crew, and performers to tell this story,” Baumgarten said.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 60 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico principal actors and approximately 200 New Mexico background talent.