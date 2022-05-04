 Dolph Lundgren to star, direct 'Wanted Man' in Las Cruces - Albuquerque Journal

Dolph Lundgren to star, direct ‘Wanted Man’ in Las Cruces

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Dolph Lundgren is bringing his latest project, “Wanted Man,” to film in Las Cruces. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

‘Wanted Man’ is heading to Las Cruces.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the feature film, directed by Dolph Lundgren, will begin principal photography in May in and around Las Cruces.

“It is exciting to see that Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are no longer the hidden gems of New Mexico,” said Jon Sepp, Las Cruces film liaison. “Production has ramped up significantly within the last year and we are incredibly thankful to the producers of ‘Wanted Man’ contributing to this new economic growth for our area.”

“Wanted Man” is the story of an aging detective, Travis Johansen, played by Lundgren, whose violent policing methods have given the department a serious public relations problem.

To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness, and once there, he finds not only are his old opinions challenged, but that people on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.

Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer is co-starring in the film.

Craig Baumgarten is producing alongside Lundgren.

” ‘Wanted Man’ is an exciting action-packed thriller, and we are excited to be filming this in and around Las Cruces, utilizing many locations, crew, and performers to tell this story,” Baumgarten said.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 60 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico principal actors and approximately 200 New Mexico background talent.

Kelsey Grammer is co-starring in “Wanted Man,” which will film in Las Cruces. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Dolph Lundgren to star, direct ‘Wanted Man’ in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Dolph Lundgren to star, direct 'Wanted Man' in Las ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘Wanted Man' is heading to Las ... ‘Wanted Man' is heading to Las Cruces. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the feature film, directed by Dolph Lundgren, will begin principal ...
2
Southbound Interstate 25 closed at Lead
ABQnews Seeker
Southbound Interstate 25 is closed and ... Southbound Interstate 25 is closed and traffic is being diverted to the Lead exit Wednesday afternoon because of someone on the overpass threatening to ...
3
Cruces-based telehealth company Electronic Caregiver to add 770 jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces-based Electronic Caregiver will hire ... Las Cruces-based Electronic Caregiver will hire 770 new employees under a major expansion of its remote health-monitoring services, backed by Local Economic Development Act ...
4
New Mexico tops $22M in recreational cannabis sales in ...
ABQnews Seeker
First-month recreational cannabis sales in New ... First-month recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $22 million, according to the stateR ...
5
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcycle died in crash with ... A motorcycle died in crash with an SUV in Northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 7 a.m. ...
6
Judge: Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed
ABQnews Seeker
A judge has ruled that an ... A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to ...
7
Abortion draft decision prompts NM rallies
ABQnews Seeker
Reaction split along party lines Reaction split along party lines
8
Firefighters battle blaze on Edith
ABQnews Seeker
Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and ... Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department worked into the night to put out a blaze that broke out at ...
9
Hanging tough, backing off, heading back
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas-area residents find different ways ... Las Vegas-area residents find different ways to deal with the fires burning through their communities