Collin Troy de Larrew to drop LP at Sister Bar

After 20 years of helping to advance Albuquerque’s music scene, it was time to go solo.

Collin Troy de Larrew, a respected producer, singer and songwriter, best known for his work as half of the hip-hop duo 2bers, and co-founding Vinyl and Verses, is celebrating the release of his self-titled full-length 12-inch LP at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, with a concert and party at Sister in Downtown Albuquerque.

The event includes sales of a special-edition beer to raise money for Ukraine.

De Larrew’s debut single, “These Walls,” from his album “Fugitive Moods” has garnered his first ever New Mexico Music Awards nomination, for best original song.

Under the moniker Fugitive Moods, the album takes the listener on de Larrew’s personal journey – laying bare a lot of heartbreak mixed with occasional euphoria and intense growth. His musical journey flows with a blend of soul, folk, indie pop and hip-hop.

“In the last six years, I’ve been working on my first solo record, and this project called Fugitive Moods, and this concert is kind of like the musical rebirth party for that,” de Larrew said.

Collin’s style favors layers of loops and organic instrumentation with heavy low-ends to underline his dramatic flourish and smoky, soulful vocals.

“I am more of a producer-songwriter, so when I think about the listener, I want them to be able to hear all the thousands of disparate records that I heard, when I’m sampling beats,” he said. “I want them to hear music that they are familiar with, and maybe music that surprises them, all delivered through really great production and songwriting and sincerity, you know.”

The sampling process is interesting.

“There (are) a couple things, like the most simple starting point, which is you are always looking for a clean drum loop,” he said. “That’s really going to set the stage right, and then for other pieces, like more melodic or, kind of the sound bed, you might look for really specific types of sounds.”

To de Larrew, this an open-hearted story that speaks to the soul and captures the diverse and impalpable spectrum of experiences in human life.

As his career grew, he had a chance to see Albuquerque’s scene grow as well.

“When we first started throwing shows in the early 2000s, there were not a lot of venues of any that would book a rap show because of people’s perceived connection with street culture,” he said.

After years of collaboration and touring the U.S., and Europe, life came down on de Larrew hard and he found himself solo and searching for meaning.

Although hardships plagued his personal life, his friends and family helped him recover.

“I want to say that all the music saved my life, but in truth, it sounds cliché or something, but loving relationships were instrumental,” Collin said. “I have a couple of kids that really were important anchors, so that I did not fly too far off when times were really difficult, my friends who really showed up for me, who picked me up when I was at my lowest.”

De Larrew’s support group helped when he was down, and now de Larrew and company are helping others in a time of need.

La Cumbre Brewing has also created a special release “Fugitive Moods” IPA which will be sold exclusively at Sister Bar, and $1 from all sales of the IPA will be donated directly to Ukrainians working to save lives in Mariupol.

“A close friend of mine had to flee bombs, so it is just the first time in my life that I have ever had somebody close to me actually be, you know, be impacted directly by violence at that scale and be a refugee of war. And so why it’s important to me, is in solidarity with her, it’s really simple for me. And so the, through her, I’ve been able to meet some other very heroic people in Ukraine and that are doing incredible work, and I feel that it’s not like, some form of charity or giving, I feel that it’s, in some ways, my responsibility to support them in whatever way that I can.”

This beer is only available during the concert and will assist a refugee shelter in Lviv, Ukraine.

“My friend who fled Kharkiv, Ukraine connected me with these people that I am now working with and helping fund raise to evacuate Mariupol,” he said. “I am working with a woman who is fundraising and helping flow that money around to various resources, to people to drivers to get cars fuel to, to actually independently evacuate people from the city since there’s been no humanitarian relief and it’s incredibly heroic.”

Though heroic, sometimes their actions come with extreme consequences.

“It is life and death, not everybody comes back from those trips, it is real deal stuff and the drivers that they are working with don’t always return,” he continues. “Whatever piece that I play, getting some money to help pales in comparison to the real heroism and sacrifices that those people made.”