What’s happening in ABQ May 6-12: Downtown Growers’ Market, Kites, Herbfest and more

April showers bring May flowers, so it is time to enjoy the sun as the weather peaks in the mid-70s. Some might argue that summer has the perfect weather but at this moment you can wear almost anything in your closet. In my opinion, the more options you have the better, so let’s see what is happening around the Albuquerque area this weekend.

1 Surrealist Dreamers of New Mexico

For the perfect price of free, you can visit the dreamers exhibit at the Fusion Forum, 708 First St. NW, from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. This exhibit emphasizes artists in New Mexico whose art showcases the historical art movement from the 1930s known as Surrealism. Visit fusionnm.org.

2 SWFC Free Movie Screening: “2001: A Space Odyssey”

What can be better than free? This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the University of New Mexico is playing the classic 1968 film at the Southwest Film Center in the Student Union at 6 p.m. Visit unmevents.unm.edu for more information.

3 Downtown Growers’ Market

Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Robinson Park, 810 Copper Ave. NW, is hosting the Downtown Growers’ Market, where you can purchase from bakers, farmers, wellness businesses, artisans and food chefs. The Downtown Growers’ Market accepts a plethora of payment options including cash, debit/credit and market tokens.

For those using SNAP benefits, you will receive new DGM tokens for that particular market location. Vendors at DGM are no longer accepting AGMA tokens or tokens coming from different growers’ markets. Visit downtowngrowers.org.

4 Herbfest

Do not be an herb, come celebrate nature at Rio Grande Nature Center State Park, 2901 Candelaria Road NW, on Saturday and Sunday. Herbfest is a two-day celebration of nature as herbs, vegetables, wildflowers and native plants are sold to consumers, as well as arts and crafts. Educational speakers will also discuss topics that involve local plants and wildlife. The festival also includes guided bird walks and nature walks, as well as crafts for kids and bird identification. Parking is $3 per vehicle. Visit rgnc.org.

5 Shane Wallin

This Saturday, Shane Wallin is performing at D.H. Lescombes Winery and Bistro at 5:30 p.m. The New Mexico-based writer, singer-songwriter & performer that has won numerous accolades over the years.

6 International Female Ride Day

On Saturday come out to the Believers Center of Albuquerque for an opportunity to meet and support women riders. The event begins at the Believers Center, 320 Waterfall Drive SE, and will conclude at Sierra Blanca Brewing in Moriarty. There will also be food, live music and raffle prizes. Tickets are free, but you can be a donor or purchase an “I Support Safe House” shirt on eventbrite.com until May 7.

7 Kite Festival

Get outdoors and to the free 20th Annual Kite Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the large grass fields at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. Kites will fill the skies with colorful shapes of all sizes. Visitors can bring their own kite, buy one at the festival or watch professional stunt kite fliers maneuver their kites expertly in the wind. Admission to the Kite Festival is free. More information can be found at wildlifewest.org or 505-281-7655.