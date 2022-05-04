 SOMOS returns with 10 days of events - Albuquerque Journal

SOMOS returns with 10 days of events

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Cuckoo Beest is part of the SOMOS festival. (Courtesy of SOMOS)

SOMOS started as a way to bring community together.

Now in its fifth year, the Albuquerque-based event is expanding to a 10-day festival that features events for attendees to create, connect and celebrate Albuquerque with art, music and community.

“We have everything spread out this year,” says Rachael Maestas, SOMOS community relations manager. “Instead of having one big concert, we were able to bring the festival back from the pandemic as one that is more family-friendly.”

This year’s festival will feature two anchor events – a free SOMOS Family Fiesta at Harwood Art Center + Escuela del Sol Montessori and the SOMOS DreamGlow at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, as well as official SOMOS satellite events at venues around Albuquerque.

Throughout the entire festival, pop-up creations from local artists will show up all around the city.

Maestas says the SOMOS Family Fiesta and all satellite events are free and open to the public, and the SOMOS DreamGlow is an all-ages, ticketed concert experience.

Events will range in size from 50 to 3,500 attendees. See below for the SOMOS 2022 Schedule and event details.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, is the SOMOS Free Family Fiesta at the Harwood Art Center + Escuela del Sol Montessori.

“Friends and family can come together for a day full of fun and games, featuring headliner Baracutanga,” Maestas says. “This free event will have live music and dance performances from local artists, art installations, circus performers and face painting.”

Another free event is “Somos la Maquina” from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors Blvd. NW. The event is presented by Spanish Broom and will have eventgoers getting in touch with nature with this live interactive performance art piece guided and amplified by the desire to listen, move, create, explore and be informed by the Bosque and the Rio Grande. The program delves into a setting where humans can dream to exist cohesively with the natural world; to question and escape, to be unconfined, unconsumed, and unpressured by society, culture, or the machine and return to nature.

Through Sunday, May 15, visitors can participate in “Installation Constellation,” which takes place at various locations across the city. These feature “Eye for an Eye,” “Project Interchange,” “Sunflowers Across Albuquerque” and community murals. Visit somosabq.com/program to view a full list.

From 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Red Planet Books & Comics, 1002 Park Ave. SW, is hosting “Indiginerds Assemble!” The event will have artists, illustrations and other Native creators. The event is free.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, The Syndicate is presenting “Body Party,” at Viizon Dance Academy, 206 Dartmouth NE. The event will feature DJs playing hip hop, groove, funk, house. The event is free.

From 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 14, “SOMOS DreamGlow” will be held at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum NE.

“DreamGlow” will be much more than a concert experience with its own art installations, aerial artists, photo booth and Fractal Foundation’s Fractal Hot Air Balloon installation, adding elements of magic, awe, and wonder to DreamGlow’s setting. The event features Big Gigantic, with support from Tokimonsta, Hannah Wants and others. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now at somosabq.com

The festival concludes with “ReggaeFest” from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Fusion Downtown, 701 First St. NW. The free event will feature music from Reviva, The Riddims, Burque Sol and Deecee’s Soul Shakedown. This event is free.

SOMOS
WHEN: Runs Friday, May 6. through May 15

WHERE: Various locations in Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: Free for most events. “DreamGlow” tickets start at $35 plus fees at somosabq.com

Getting dreamy
Featured artists across “DreamGlow’s”grounds include:
Mark Horst — This piece entitled “House of Earth” will consist of a series of suspended bowls that will create music fueled by the wind. Just out of reach, guests can use padded wooden rockers attached to cord to manipulate the bowls and produce their own music.
Owen Schwab — A light sculpture meant to establish reconnection between friends and strangers, the gathering space contains obstructed lines of sight and, at others, opportunities to look through and connect. As people move closer to the sculpture, it triggers light animations provoking people to investigate and interact further.
Billy Joe Miller x Fuego — The duo has developed this new work from patterns that will frame and activate the sky, urban landscape and natural surroundings where it will live. With inspiration drawn from the repetition and designs in hot air balloons, this hanging installation entitled “Vitrail II,” which means stained glass window, will be filled in with the color of the sky above.
Michael Slavich — “Floatie” is a light-hearted exploration into basic shapes and architectural forms. The project consists of 12 inflatable sculptures, ranging in size, scale and shape, using PVC vinyl and locally recycled inflatable pool toys. Colorful and lightweight, it is the perfect contrast to its surroundings.
Joseph Stacey — Take a journey with Hindsight, a lizard from the future that will give a glimpse into his travels through a portal. A projection installation called “the forgotten garden” will join Hindsight as a narrative piece that brings the desert world to the urban landscape. It’s a wild Land of Enchantment.

