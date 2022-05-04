NM Brewers Guild hosts golf tourney, annual glass release events

Come swing some irons with the New Mexico Brewers Guild on May 23.

The guild will host a golf tournament at the Tanoan Country Club starting at 7:30 a.m. to help raise money that will fund its continuing efforts to advocate for New Mexico breweries.

Tess Vidalis, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild, said this is one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers. Last year, it had a waiting list.

“It’s a great way to get people out in the sunshine, playing games and also drinking our New Mexico beer,” she said. “They will be able to imbibe all day long.”

Cost is $660 per team and includes breakfast, lunch, cart rental and beer. Hollow Spirits will serve cocktails with breakfast. There will be a beer cart and designated beer stations on the course.

Beer sponsors are Hollow Spirits, High and Dry, Steel Bender, Second Street, Red Door, Santa Fe Brewing, Canteen, Tractor and Quarter Celtic.

This is an 18-hole shotgun tournament for teams of four players. The guild is hoping to raise $25,000 and had raised nearly $19,000 as April drew to a close.

To register a team or become a sponsor, visit nmbggolfouting.com.

The guild has another fundraiser in the works. On May 12 it will release a pint glass that will be sold at 29 breweries throughout the state. The glass was designed by Mariah Cameron Scee, the director of art and branding for Second Street Brewing. Scee designed the last fundraiser pint and it sold out in a matter of days, but Vidalis said there will be more available this time.

This year’s pint glass features a black bear, the New Mexico state mammal. A dollar from each pint sold goes to the guild.

Glasses will be available at: Tractor, Santa Fe Brewing, Rowley Farmhouse Ales, Three Rivers Eatery & Brewhouse, Milton’s, Bathtub Row, ReSource, Lava Rock, Turtle Mountain, Second Street, Red Door, Taos Mesa, Lauter Haus, Quarter Celtic, La Reforma, Icebox, Tumbleroot, La Cumbre, Truth or Consequences, Kaktus, Differential, Palmer, Juno, Nexus, Steel Bender, Boxing Bear, Ex Novo, Canteen and Sidetrack.

GUTEN TIMES: Ex Novo Brewery is holding a LagerHosen Festival on May 14 starting at noon inside its biergarten. This is a 21 and over event only. There are a limited number of presale tickets available online for $35 plus fees and guarantee entry. Tickets will be $45 at the door and will be sold only until the brewery reaches capacity.

LagerHosen celebrates lager-style beers and will feature brews from New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, California, Utah, Wisconsin and Oregon breweries.

Tickets include entry into the event, a beer stein and eight tokens for 4-ounce pours. Attendees can purchase additional tokens.

Beer won’t be the only thing on the menu. Attendees can form teams and enter the cornhole tournament for an extra $10. The single-loss elimination competition will have a limit of 16 teams. Winners take home a gift basket full of prizes and gift cards from breweries attending the festival.

If throwing bean bags doesn’t sound like fun, how about holding a stein? Join the stein-holding competition for $10. The festival organizers will crown a men’s and women’s champion. Awards include brewery prizes and gift cards.

The event will go on until 7:30 p.m. There will be warm pretzels and food trucks on site. Ex Novo is located at 4895 Corrales Road. Visit exnovobrew.com/corrales for a list of participating breweries and for the link to purchase tickets.

RAISE A GLASS: My “Spirited Adventures” with th e Albuquerque Journal are sadly coming to an end. Thank you all for trusting me with your stories and for being willing teachers. The brewing community is truly one of the most generous and fun group of people I have worked with in my 20 years here. I hope to see you all soon, beer in hand. Cheers!