‘Come From Away’ examines the emotional aftermath connecting 9/11 and a small Canadian town

To be on stage is a thrill of life for both Christine Toy Johnson and Chamblee Ferguson.

The two have made a career out of performing.

They are both in the cast of Broadway’s “Come From Away,” which begins its seven-performance run at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday, May 11.

“It’s such a special experience to be back with people,” Toy Johnson says. “I was so drawn to this story because it gives an additional lens to the 9/11 attacks. It’s about how people came together for others to heal and extend their generosity when we’ve been bombarded with stories of the terrible losses.”

“Come From Away” is based on a true story of selflessness and compassion after the 9/11 attacks on New York’s World Trade Center. The show opens in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. The town contains an airport that was once a major transatlantic refueling stop, but no longer gets much air traffic – until 38 planes are rerouted there when the American airspace closes.

In the week after 9/11, the town’s population doubled as its residents banded together to house, clothe and feed nearly 7,000 plane passengers from all over the world.

Each member of the cast plays multiple characters – at least one Gander resident and one plane passenger each.

Toy Johnson plays Diane Gray, a divorced woman from Texas who strikes up a relationship with Nick Marson, another passenger on her flight, while in Gander.

Meanwhile, Ferguson plays Marson, a single British businessman who meets and falls for Diane during their time in Gander.

“Come From Away” was first produced at Ontario’s Sheridan College in 2013. The first professional production took place in La Jolla, California, in 2015, and the show played in Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Toronto before its Broadway bow in February 2017.

Ferguson first learned of the production in 2017 while he was having lunch with his niece in New York City.

“She sees a lot of theater and told me that there is this show that has a really good role for me,” Ferguson says. “I didn’t see the show for another five months. When I did, I was enamored with it. I cried in three different places. I thought to myself, I could do that role. That was my first introduction to it. Low and behold, years later, I’m part of it.”

Johnson and Ferguson have become friends off-stage because of the production.

Each actor feels a pull to each of their characters.

“Diane is sensitive and she cares so deeply about the people she loves that are around her and part of her story,” Johnson says.

Meanwhile, Ferguson says Diane and Nick are from two very different backgrounds, which adds to the unique story.

“The two of them meeting was meant to be,” Ferguson says. “They were given a second chance in life. Nick is funny and he’s always quick for a joke.”

“The fact they weren’t looking for love; that speaks a lot to their spirit,” Johnson continues. “The have an openness to enjoy life while they can.”

Johnson says the message of “Come From Away” will always remain.

“After the pandemic and the shutdown, we’ve learned that we can take care of one another,” Johnson says. “From that care, comes great gifts of joy and love. It’s within our reach.”

Ferguson says the world and our country has been fractured over the last couple of years.

“We are directly connected and the show gives us a reminder of that,” Ferguson says. “The real payoff is where the audience roars because there is that connection.”