Songwriter Colin Hay is currently on tour in support of his latest album, ‘Now and The Evermore’

Writing songs has been a constant for Colin Hay since he was a teenager.

Decades later, Hay is still writing the songs and touring the country.

“I’m deeply grateful for the life I have,” says Hay. “I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humor. Lately, though, I’ve had to be more intentional about it. I’ve had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations.”

The acclaimed songwriter is currently on tour in support of his latest album, “Now and The Evermore.” The tour makes a stop in Albuquerque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Hay burst onto the music scene in the 1980s with the Australian band Men at Work and has gone on to release 15 solo albums since 1987.

Hay’s journey with the album has been long, yet fruitful. He began working on the new material prior to 2020.

With the pandemic, touring was out of the question; his record label really wanted him to tour around it.

“They were keen on me being on tour with an album release,” he says. “The tours before had been canceled or pushed to a later date. We’ve been out on tour and it’s been fun. Of course, I miss my family. That never gets easier.”

Hay wrote 20 songs, eventually paring them down to 10.

He’s especially proud of the record because of the messages and sound.

“I think the faster you move, the more things you can miss,” he says. “The older you get, the more aware you become of your mortality. I’m writing this album from a place of optimism. In life, there’s a little bit of trickery. Sometimes it’s a little hard to feel positive or keen on the work that is done. I’m trying to connect with listeners because we’re all living life and go through similar situations.”

When it comes to planning a set list for tours, Hay admits that it’s a difficult process because he has more than 40 years of music behind him.

“I did this cover record last year, so I play a few covers,” he says. “I had this long set list ready. Then it all changes when you begin to play live. The set that I’m doing on this tour presented itself to me. It runs from Men at Work songs to the new album. It’s a fun mix of all of the music I’ve done.”

Now 68, Hay takes time to look back at his career in music and is grateful. He’s toured the world, had successes and failures.

Through it all music has been his foundation.

“I started to write songs when I was 14 and that’s basically what I still do,” he says. “I sit around and mess around with songs. The phone is brilliant because you get an idea and can record. I don’t think the process of coming up with songs has chanced since I was young. I feel I enjoy the process more as I’ve gotten older. Like the freedom of having a studio. It’s one of my favorite places.”