 Middle-schoolers compete in city’s first civics bee - Albuquerque Journal

Middle-schoolers compete in city’s first civics bee

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Desert Willow Family School seventh grader Anna Richardson, center, is congratulated by Norm Becker of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, left, and New Mexico Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus after winning Albuquerque’s first civics bee on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Up-and-coming Albuquerque middle-schoolers got their own soapboxes to speak on issues they cared about for top education officials Tuesday.

In an inaugural civics bee for Albuquerque, 10 middle-schoolers put their knowledge of the rights and duties of American citizens on display for an audience including their parents, state lawmakers and New Mexico Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus.

“I’m proud of you,” Steinhaus told the students. “You are a finalist and you did an incredible job today.”

The 10 middle-schoolers were finalists out of over 220 essays submitted on topics of their choosing. The competition was put on by the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

Students competed against each other across three rounds of questions in the bee. In the first two, they answered multiple-choice questions and were ranked on a leaderboard on a large screen for all to watch.

Desert Willow Family School seventh grader Annna Richardson broke ahead early in those rounds, and finished with a perfect score.

She was joined in the top three by Harrison Middle School seventh grader Elian Diaz Erives and 21st Century Public Academy eighth grader Oliver Rich-Jackson.

In the third round, the three students answered judges’ questions on their entry essays. Richardson wrote about refugee needs, Rich-Jackson about the “plummeting water level in Elephant Butte reservoir,” and Diaz Erives about the “faults in the education system.”

Richardson was crowned champion, and was awarded an oversized $1,000 check. Rich-Jackson came in second, and was given $500, and Diaz Erives was awarded $250 for third place. They all received round-trip Southwest Airlines tickets on top of the checks for any impromptu celebratory trips.

“I didn’t really want to do it, but this is a topic that I’m really interested in, that really means a lot to me. So I was excited to come here and I’m very happy that I won. I wasn’t really expecting to,” Richardson said. “This is a good way to make it more public.”

The final three finalists received a standing ovation for their performances. All 10 finalists received trophies.

The other seven finalists were: Adam Burianek and Elise Hays of Desert Willow, Jareth Torres and Lilly Woods of the Albuquerque School of Excellence, Leah Dye of Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School, Rhea Holliday of Mission Achievement and Success Charter School and Briley Stanford of Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School.

Essays were graded by a panel of 19 judges. Judges were made up of community and business leaders, including APS board member Crystal Tapia-Romero and chamber of commerce president and CEO Terri Cole.

The bee was one of six across the country, event organizers said. It was sponsored by the Daniels Fund, which gave a grant of $3.5 million to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the bees this year and to extend them across 50 states next year.

The end goal, said civics bee chairman Kyle Beasley, is to rival the national spelling bee. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a video message to the students that civics is instrumental to both local and national communities.

“Civic engagement is something that truly takes an individual and makes them an owner of the community they’re in,” he said. “That actually makes our communities better and, by extension, America a better place to live.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Middle-schoolers compete in city’s first civics bee

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Middle-schoolers compete in city’s first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Up-and-coming Albuquerque middle-schoolers got their own ... Up-and-coming Albuquerque middle-schoolers got their own soapboxes to speak on issues they cared about for top education officials Tuesday. In an inaugural civics bee ...
2
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
With six months until the general ... With six months until the general election, New Mexico's gubernatorial race is already drawing hefty spending from national groups — with more to come ...
3
Southbound Interstate 25 reopened after being closed at Lead
ABQnews Seeker
Southbound Interstate 25 was closed and ... Southbound Interstate 25 was closed and traffic was diverted to the Lead exit for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon because of someone on ...
4
Man claims self defense in shooting death of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Standout basketball player Fedonta 'JB' White ... Standout basketball player Fedonta 'JB' White was ready for a fight in the moments before he was fatally shot at a party near Santa ...
5
Cruces-based telehealth company Electronic Caregiver to add 770 jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces-based Electronic Caregiver will hire ... Las Cruces-based Electronic Caregiver will hire 770 new employees under a major expansion of its remote health-monitoring services, backed by Local Economic Development Act ...
6
Dolph Lundgren to star, direct 'Wanted Man' in Las ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘Wanted Man' is heading to Las ... ‘Wanted Man' is heading to Las Cruces. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the feature film, directed by Dolph Lundgren, will begin principal ...
7
New Mexico tops $22M in recreational cannabis sales in ...
ABQnews Seeker
First-month recreational cannabis sales in New ... First-month recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $22 million, according to the stateR ...
8
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV Wednesday morning
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcycle died in crash with ... A motorcycle died in crash with an SUV in Northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 7 a.m. ...
9
Judge: Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed
ABQnews Seeker
A judge has ruled that an ... A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to ...