 Editorial: ABQ massage parlor bust highlights ugly open secret - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: ABQ massage parlor bust highlights ugly open secret

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

After five years of investigations by the IRS, Homeland Security Investigations and the Albuquerque police Vice Unit, authorities say the “vast majority” of Asian massage parlors in Albuquerque “operate as houses of prostitution.”

The assessment is in a federal search warrant affidavit that led to the March 29 arrest of Lily Bai, 40, of Corona, California, on racketeering and money laundering charges. She’s accused of running a prostitution ring through eight illicit Asian massage parlors in Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces and Silver City since 2014.

According to the affidavit, undercover officers were offered sex acts at least eight times at Bai’s parlors between 2017 and 2022. But most troubling is the allegation Bai’s employees — rarely licensed massage therapists — are coerced into performing sex acts to earn money for basic living expenses. If true, that’s human sex trafficking.

Court records state Bai told an undercover APD officer posing as a prospective buyer it’s harder to make money with the same girl and suggested having new workers every month. The case raises the question of how many more vulnerable women are being exploited as sex workers in New Mexico massage parlors. A check with city officials shows around 190 state-licensed massage businesses in Albuquerque as of May 2020. While many are clearly legal therapeutic operations, the affidavit says some are not.

We hope authorities are actively investigating those other massage parlors because Bai isn’t an outlier if the “vast majority” of Asian massage parlors are engaged in prostitution. After years of this ugly open secret, it’s time to step up investigations and stamp out any human sex trafficking taking place in these parlors.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: ABQ massage parlor bust highlights ugly open secret

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: NM must help students learn financial literacy
Editorials
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed ... Even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many Americans are living on the financial edge, the J ...
2
Editorial: Teacher appreciation should be year-round
Editorials
Teachers make a difference, an incredible ... Teachers make a difference, an incredible lifelong difference, and we should never forget that, part ...
3
Editorial: It’s official: APS has to right-size, do better ...
Editorials
The report card is in, and ... The report card is in, and the marks are not good for the state's largest school district. ...
4
Editorial: Yes, we can prevent wildfires; state, local governments ...
Editorials
Our state is on fire. The ... Our state is on fire. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, since merging, had b ...
5
Editorial: No waiting until August for dog days of ...
Editorials
April has gone to the dogs. ... April has gone to the dogs. We mean that in a good way. Over the past month, the J ...
6
Editorial: Let the 8th graders play!
Editorials
The recent decision by Albuquerque Public ... The recent decision by Albuquerque Public Schools to allow eighth-graders to play high school sports ...
7
Editorial: Solar manufacturing probe should deliver quick resolutions
Editorials
Businesses like certainty. In fact, they ... Businesses like certainty. In fact, they need it to make long-term decisions. That's why the U ...
8
Editorial: Gun owners can help keep firearms out of ...
Editorials
Every day, eight children are unintentionally ... Every day, eight children are unintentionally injured or killed due to an unlocked or unsupervised g ...
9
Editorial: City councilor isn’t the one who has to ...
Editorials
The question is not whether City ... The question is not whether City Councilor Louie Sanchez calls 911 too much. It is whether police are ...