Golf notes: Lobo men going to Florida for NCAAs; Aggie Thomas off to Texas

On Wednesday afternoon at the UNM Championship Golf Course’s clubhouse, the University of New Mexico men’s golf team watched the selection show to learn of its NCAA Regional site.

Last year, the Lobos were automatically in after winning the Mountain West Conference title. This year, they were an at-large candidate, but one confident they were getting a berth. It was just a matter of where, UNM coach Glen Millican said.

Millican’s squad is heading to the Palm Beach Gardens Regional May 16-18 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. PGA National is the annual site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic.

The Lobos don’t talk much about last year, but it’s obvious that the 2021 results serve as motivation for this time around.

Last year, the Lobos tied for seventh after shooting 8-under at UNM Championship Golf Course, four strokes from advancing to the NCAA Championships.

“I know they wanted to get through to the NCAA Championships,” Millican said. “Every time they play there that’s what they want, and we just didn’t. I’m sure it’s in all their minds. But it’s just really nice to have the chance to try again. They played good enough to get back. I think we’re a better team. Each guy has experience. Last year was the first time (in an NCAA Regional) for four of the five guys in the lineup. There’s no substitute for experience. I’m looking forward to going over there and seeing if we can get it done.”

The Lobos, who finished fifth at the recent MWC tournament, are no strangers to the NCAA Regionals, as they are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance since the format was adopted in 1989 and have advanced to the NCAA Championships 18 times.

New Mexico last advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2017.

Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference champion, is the top seed at the Palm Beach Gardens Regional that also includes Florida, Notre Dame, Florida State, Purdue, South Florida, Little Rock, College of Charleston, Indiana, San Diego, Davidson, Loyola Maryland and Charleston Southern.

The top five teams at the regional advance to the NCAA Championships, held May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The top individual (not on an advancing team) also qualifies for nationals.

AGGIE IN: New Mexico State sophomore Aidan Thomas, a former St. Pius standout, earned an individual bid to play at the NCAA Regional in Bryan, Texas. Texas A&M will host the regional at Traditions Club, where Thomas will be one of 10 individuals among the 14 teams.

Thomas needs to be one of the top two individuals who is not on a team advancing to move on to the NCAA Championships. New Mexico State finished fourth at the Western Athletic Conference tournament and did not make the NCAAs. Thomas was named first-team All-WAC alongside teammate Garrison Smith.

Thomas owns the Aggies’ best average per round this season at 72.14.

“The funny thing is I didn’t even know I was going to get in,” Thomas said.

“I was kind of sad I didn’t do well at the WAC tournament. I had enough in the tank but I didn’t show it. But when I found out I got in, I was so excited, it was like I didn’t know what to do.”

Thomas finished fifth at the WAC finale at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada, where he shot 5-under this past weekend.

He played at Traditions last year at the Aggie Invitational, and he said it’s one of the most difficult courses he’s played. He shot 20-over for three rounds.

U.S. OPEN LOCAL QUALIFYING: James Gehrke, a La Cueva High and UNM alumnus, eagled No. 18 from about 15 feet to shoot 3-under 69 Tuesday at UNM Championship Golf Course and grab the second of two spots to advance to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Gehrke, 33, who works at Sandia Golf Club, said he has eagled that hole on more than one occasion, but he was especially inspired by another former Lobo, Wil Collins, after they played a practice round on Monday.

Collins eagled No. 18 during the practice round that pocketed him some money, Gehrke said during a phone interview on Wednesday.

“I just saw him make that and later on (Wednesday) I thought, ‘Hey, I can do that, too,’ ” said Gehrke, who advanced for the first time. “I kind of knew I had to get it going at the end there and I was lucky enough to get it in.”

Jere Pelletier of El Paso shot 7-under 65 to grab the top qualifying spot to move on to sectional qualifying. Pelletier’s father, Mark, is a former Lobo who is now the head pro at El Paso Country Club.

Sam Saunders, a former Lobo, shot 2-under and is the top alternate qualifier. Gehrke recently caddied for Saunders last month at the Valero Open in San Antonio, Texas, where Saunders made his first PGA Tour appearance.

Collins shot 1-under to finish fifth on Tuesday.

On Monday, former Lobo Spencer Levin shot 3-under 69 to grab the top qualifying spot for sectionals at the Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa, California.

UNM senior Sam Choi is exempt into the second stage of U.S. Open qualifying because of his world amateur golf ranking (No. 34).

They’ll all be trying to reach the U.S. Open, June 13-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The final stage of qualifying will be held in Japan and Canada, as well as nine U.S. sites, on May 23 and June 6.