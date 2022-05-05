Lobo hoops women to have experience, talent and local flavor in 2022-23

This week, Mike Bradbury allowed himself to take a first real look ahead at the University of New Mexico’s 2022-23 women’s basketball season.

The Lobos’ seventh-year coach enjoyed the view.

With post Shaiquel McGruder recently confirming plans to return as a super-senior (taking advantage of a COVID season that did not count against eligibility), Bradbury has a deep, talented roster in place. UNM also has an intriguing schedule taking shape for a squad that will include more local players than any in recent memory.

Asked Wednesday about his team’s outlook for 2022-23, Bradbury said, “I like it.”

“We have experience, we’re athletic and I think we’ll be better defensively,” he said. “It’s a good mix with a lot of local kids. It should be a fun team for fans to watch.”

McGruder, an All-Mountain West performer last season and the Lobos’ top returning scorer and rebounder, was the final puzzle piece to fall into place. She announced plans to return for a fifth year on Saturday via Twitter.

McGruder joins returning starters LaTora and LaTascya Duff along with five reserves from last season: Paula Reus, Aniyah Augmon, Kath van Bennekom, Viané Cumber and Mackenzie Curtis. Additions are transfers Amaya Brown (guard, Florida State) and Hulda Joaquim (post, Seward County CC) and freshmen Natalia Chavez, Jaelyn Bates, Hannah Robbins and Brooke Berry.

Bradbury does not anticipate any major changes in UNM’s playing style, but he believes the roster additions should allow the Lobos to diversify their offense while shoring up some defensive weaknesses.

“We’ll still shoot a lot of 3s,” Bradbury said with a smile, “maybe not quite as many because (recently departed Jaedyn De La Cerda) shot a bunch of them. But our offense will be pretty close to the same. I do think Amaya and (Aniyah Augmon) will allow us to attack the basket more. We’ll be able to play quick in transition.”

Unlike last season, UNM figures to host some marquee opponents during the non-conference portion of its schedule. The Lobos will face Arizona, Arizona State and Houston at the Pit. They will also play neutral-site games against Mississippi State and Old Dominion in Florida, Bradbury said, and take on rival New Mexico State twice.

The 2022-23 schedule has not yet been released because UNM is still awaiting a few signed contracts from other schools. Still, the known portion represents a shift from 2021-22, when all of the Lobos’ marquee non-conference games were played on the road.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall but went 0-5 against Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech, Arizona and Oregon State.

Fans will also have an opportunity to see five Albuquerque-area players in UNM uniforms. Cumber, a Sandia High School alum, is expected to be fully recovered from a knee injury that ended her freshman season after 18 games. Four others will make their Lobos debuts.

Brown starred at Cibola High and played numerous state tournament games at the Pit before moving on to Florida State. She returns for her final collegiate season.

Chavez and Bates recently completed stellar prep careers at Volcano Vista, winning back-to-back state championships. Robbins, the daughter of former UNM men’s standout Rob Robbins, grew up in Albuquerque before moving to Phoenix for high school.

“With Amaya coming back, we basically signed four kids from New Mexico in one year,” Bradbury said. “We always want to get players from the state who can help us, and we’re excited about this group. It’s going to be a battle for playing time, though, so everyone better come in ready to work.”

The one player not expected to participate in offseason workouts is Reus, who underwent knee surgery to repair cartilage damage suffered last season.

“Paula’s got to get healthy,” Bradbury said. “I don’t know if she’ll be ready by our first game, but others have every opportunity to step up. We’ll see who does.”