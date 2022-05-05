 Ex-Lobo Caldwell's case dismissed; prosecution's error blamed - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Lobo Caldwell’s case dismissed; prosecution’s error blamed

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico’s J.J. Caldwell knocks the ball out of New Mexico State Aggie Jabari Rice’s hands in the Lobos’ 69-62 over the Aggies on, Dec. 14, 2019. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

More than two years after a woman came forward alleging a former University of New Mexico men’s basketball player she had been dating had physically abused her, a prosecutorial mistake discovered ahead of his trial led to this case being dismissed this week in an Albuquerque court room.

J.J. Caldwell, the 24-year-old former Lobo point guard, was suspended from the team in December 2019 by then-coach Paul Weir and hasn’t played college basketball since. He was back in Albuquerque from his home in Texas for the trial, which was to start Monday in Metro Court. The Albuquerque woman who accused Caldwell of having hit her on more than one occasion was also prepared to testify. Neither ended up getting a chance to tell his or her side of the story.

The Journal has decided not to identify the woman making the allegations, which released this statement through attorney Kathy Love:

“We the Montoya Family wish to publicly express our displeasure with the recent dismissal of criminal charges against J.J. Caldwell, who is likely best known to the public as a former member of the UNM Lobos basketball team, but who we know as the man who physically and emotionally abused our daughter.”

The family added it wanted Caldwell to be held accountable but to also get the help they feel he needs. Instead “a remarkable litany of legal errors and missteps by the prosecutors have caused the legal process to fall short of these goals.”

The woman previously had expressed frustration with the way the case was being handled from the first time she reported the abuse, telling the Journal in December 2019 she felt uncomfortable talking with the officer who she felt was dismissive of her allegations. Police never felt there was sufficient evidence to arrest Caldwell.

The case referred to local prosecutors and eventually conflicted out of the area to be handled by the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office based in Alamogordo.

Caldwell told the Journal in a social media exchange on Wednesday that he is relieved to have the matter behind him and hopes to resume his playing career – overseas professionally. He no longer is NCAA-eligible.

His attorney, Nicole Moss, said she and her client share with the accuser’s family frustration in not being able to have the case, after numerous delays due to COVID-19 and other matters, finally heard before a judge.

“We were actually looking forward to proceeding to trial to basically prove J.J. innocent,” Moss said. “However, when the state refiled their complaint in June of 2021, they attached a report that made no reference to the actual allegations.”

Essentially, the victim alleged abuse in two separate reports with police – an incident from June 2019 and one in December 2019. They were two separate cases. The trial this week was to relate to the June 2019 allegation, but the case file included only a criminal complaint related to the December 2019 allegation, according to Caldwell’s attorney.

When reached by phone on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Brandi Red referred all Journal questions about the mistake or whether the state will decide to refile the case yet again to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Manager Jesse Grajeda, who did not return a message left seeking comment.

The victim and her family aren’t certain what they want now.

“We are evaluating our options,” their written statement said. “We wish for all parties and the public to have appropriate closure that honors the truth so that our daughter can heal and Mr. Caldwell can grow, and, hopefully, never harm another person.”

Caldwell had started 13 games in 2019-20 before the allegations came to light, and the Lobos were off to an 11-2 start. They finished 19-14. He was suspended ahead of a Dec. 22 game after the woman filed the police report on Dec. 16 and UNM was made aware of it.

It wasn’t the first time UNM had been told of such allegations.

The woman’s family contacted UNM in the summer after she says Caldwell had abused their daughter in June 2019. But she didn’t want to go to police, only asking that UNM get Caldwell help. Both sides were not to see each other anymore and the girl attended school in another state.

When she was back in Albuquerque for winter break, the second abuse allegation came after the two saw each other at a downtown bar and ended up back at Caldwell’s apartment, police reports indicate.

Home » From the newspaper » Ex-Lobo Caldwell’s case dismissed; prosecution’s error blamed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Ex-Lobo Caldwell's case dismissed; prosecution's error blamed
College
More than two years after a ... More than two years after a woman came forward alleging a former University of New Mexico men's bask ...
2
Lobo hoops women to have experience, talent and local ...
College
This week, Mike Bradbury allowed himself ... This week, Mike Bradbury allowed himself to take a first real look ahead at the University of New Me ...
3
Golf notes: Lobo men going to Florida for NCAAs; ...
College
On Wednesday afternoon at the UNM ... On Wednesday afternoon at the UNM Championship Golf Course's clubhouse, the University of New Mexico ...
4
UNM's Thorner named MW Women's Track Athlete of the ...
College
University of New Mexico sophomore Elise ... University of New Mexico sophomore Elise Thorner earned Mountain West Women's Track Athlete of the Week recognition, the MW conference office announced on Tuesday. ...
5
Lobos go Beast Mode at Night of Champions
College
The University of New Mexico football ... The University of New Mexico football team held its Night of Champions weightlifting competition event Monday at the weight room inside the Tow Diehm ...
6
NMSU Aggie Caravan starts in Gallup on May 11
College
The 2022 Aggie Caravan is set ... The 2022 Aggie Caravan is set to make three stops throughout New Mexico in May to give opportunities for New Mexico State fans to ...
7
McGruder says she'll return to Lobos next season
College
University of New Mexico women's basketball ... University of New Mexico women's basketball player Shaiquel McGruder will return to the Lobos for her super senior season. McGruder announced her plans Saturday ...
8
Lobo football trying to win the attendance game, too
College
  Year Three of the Danny ...   Year Three of the Danny Gonzales Era is a big one, expected to be pivotal in the University of New Mexico head football ...
9
Lobo sports roundup: Men's tennis reaches league tourney final
College
For those of you needing good ... For those of you needing good news from University of New Mexico spring sports, there is men's tennis. The Lobos defeated Utah State 4-3 ...