 Barela leaves Eldorado High girls job for ABQ High boys post - Albuquerque Journal

Barela leaves Eldorado High girls job for ABQ High boys post

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

There are certain jobs, Leroy Barela said, that command one’s attention.

The Albuquerque High boys basketball coaching job is one of them, he said.

“You know, when you look around and you see as a basketball coach, you know what’s open, what’s not,” Barela said. “When you see Albuquerque High is open … I coached boys for 10 years before I started coaching girls, and it just drew my interest.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bulldogs demonstrated a mutual interest.

Barela, 47, became AHS’ new head man after spending the last three seasons coaching the Eldorado High School girls.

“Everything felt good. Everything felt right,” Barela said.

Barela replaces Greg Brown, who was fired following last season. The Bulldogs finished 11-16 last season, losing in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament as a No. 16 seed to Las Cruces.

AHS has not had a winning record since the 2017-18 season.

“I know there is some work to be put in, so I’m excited to be doing that. It’s still Albuquerque High,” Barela said. “When you’re a middle school athlete, even elementary school, and you start to look at the high schools around your area, that school is always gonna be intriguing to people.”

This will be Barela’s first prep head coaching job in boys basketball. Prior to Eldorado, he was a head girls coach at both Pecos (for three seasons) and Robertson (for four seasons).

Barela said he felt his interview with AHS went extremely well.

“I was just real. Who I am, where I’m from, what I’m about,” he said. “I understand the long history there, and I’m excited the things I can bring now. I’m excited to be part of that program.”

He said he will complete the school year at Eldorado, where he was hired almost exactly three years ago. The logistics of his teaching status at AHS were still being worked out, Barela said.

Eldorado athletic director Roy Sanchez said the school would post the opening within the next couple of days and begin a search for Barela’s replacement.

Whoever succeeds him inherits a team that includes one of the state’s best players – guard Bella Hines, recently offered by the University of Utah and who will be a sophomore next season for the Eagles.

Home » From the newspaper » Barela leaves Eldorado High girls job for ABQ High boys post

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Barela leaves Eldorado High girls job for ABQ High ...
Boys' Basketball
There are certain jobs, Leroy Barela ... There are certain jobs, Leroy Barela said, that command one's attention.The Albuquerqu ...
2
Deuce Benjamin follows dad's path to NMSU
Boys' Basketball
LAS CRUCES – Guard ... LAS CRUCES – Guard Deuce Benjamin, who led Las Cruces High to a large-school boys basketball ...
3
Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High ...
Boys' Basketball
Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's ... Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's boys basketball coach less than a month ago. On Thursday, he was back in the game as Cibola ...
4
Prep shot clock? Time's not right in New Mexico
Boys' Basketball
A high school basketball shot clock ... A high school basketball shot clock remains part of the conversation in New Mexico. But it exists right now only at the theoretical level. ...
5
Rodriguez is retiring as Cibola High boys basketball coach
Boys' Basketball
Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball ... Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball coach for three-and-a-half decades. The 2021-22 season is his last. Rodriguez, 62, has retired, the Journal learned on ...
6
All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico High School Coaches ... The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Ja'Kwon Hill and ...
7
All-metro basketball: Volcano Vista shoots 50% on first-team selections
Boys' Basketball
The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls ... The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls basketball teams return on Sunday after a two-year absence.
8
Former Bosque School hoops star Davidson dies
Boys' Basketball
  Elijah Davidson, who led the ...   Elijah Davidson, who led the Bosque School boys basketball program to a Class 3A state championship in 2020 and was a player at ...
9
Prep Notes: Volcano Vista’s Hill takes Gatorade honor
Boys' Basketball
After leading Volcano Vista to a ... After leading Volcano Vista to a Class 5A boys state basketball championship, Hawks senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill earned some personal recognition of the highest ...