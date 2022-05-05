 United scoring drought continues in draw at Sacramento - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico United certainly didn’t get everything it wanted Wednesday night in Sacramento, California.
United did not get a win, nor did it score a goal for a third consecutive USL Championship match. On the other hand, New Mexico did come home with a point and did finally catch a significant break.
Sacramento’s Rodrigo Lopez missed a golden chance to give his team a win, sailing a penalty kick well over the United crossbar in the 86th minute as Wednesday’s match ended in a 0-0 draw.
The penalty was called after NMU goalkeeper Ford Parker tackled Sacramento’s Luther Archimede down on a breakaway to prevent a near-certain goal. Parker’s gamble paid off when Lopez misfired. He had been perfect on four previous penalty kicks this season.
Under the circumstances, claiming a point on the road could be considered a victory of sorts for United (2-2-3), which has been bitten by opponents’ late goals several times already this season. NMU also lost out on a point by failing to convert on a late penalty kick of its own in a one-goal loss to Phoenix Rising.
Wednesday’s contest goes down as a hard-fought clean sheet for Parker, who was making his first USLC start for United after a pair of U.S. Open Cup appearances. Parker finished with three saves, including a pair of high-difficulty stops midway through the second half.
New Mexico’s back line performed well for most of the evening on a sloppy track that had players from both sides sliding and stumbling throughout the match. NMU defender Austin Yearwood had a big night, turning away numerous possible scoring chances for Sacramento (3-2-3).
But United could not break a scoring slump that has now stretched to three full league matches. New Mexico outshot Republic FC 13-10 and put together several good opportunities, but could not get a ball past Sacramento goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello.
NMU did get one ball behind Vitiello on one of the numerous long passes it used to try and spring forwards Neco Brett and Tabort Etaka Preston loose. One such pass bounced past Vitiello in the 19th minute, allowing Brett to head it toward the net. But retreating defender Dan Casey was able to clear the ball before it crossed the goal line.
Preston and Chris Wehan came close to breaking through on some lengthy shots, one of which by Preston shaved off the outside of the right post. United had the edge in possession (56%) but lost several opportunities because of lost footing.
Sacramento had its share of near-misses as well, including a point-blank miss by Duke Lacroix late in the first half that sailed over the crossbar. Each team finished with three shots on goal.
United will return home Saturday to host San Diego Loyal for a 5 p.m. match at Isotopes Park.
NEW MEXICO UNITED 0,
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC 0
New Mexico 0 0 — 0
Sacramento 0 0 — 0
Scoring: None. Shots: NMU 13, Sac 10. Shots on goal: NM 3, Sac 3. Corner kicks: NM 2, Sac 6. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Ford Parker) 3, Sac (Daniel Vitiello) 2.

SATURDAY: San Diego at NM United, 5 p.m., Isotopes Park, 101.7 FM, ESPN+ streaming, Estrella TV

