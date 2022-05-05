Richardson working on release of WNBA star

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is working on behalf of Brittney Griner’s family to get Russia to release the WNBA star, a spokesman for the former Democratic governor confirmed.

Griner, 31, has been held in Russia on drug charges since February. The U.S. State Department this week said that they consider Griner to be “wrongfully detained.”

“Well, at this point, what we can do is confirm that indeed the governor and the Richardson Center are working on this, on behalf and at the request of Brittney’s family,” said Mickey Bergman, a spokesman for Richardson. “And because of the sensitivities and the ongoing negotiations that we have, at this point, we are focused on working and not talking.”

Griner, a 6-foot, 9-inch player for the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since February. Russian officials said she was caught at a Moscow-area airport carrying vape cartridges with oil made from cannabis. She faces up to 10 years in prison, according to The New York Times.

Griner was in Russia to play for a professional woman’s basketball team there during the WNBA offseason.

The U.S. State Department this week announced that it considered Griner to be “wrongfully detained in Russia,” according to multiple media reports. That designation affects how authorities handle her case.

Richardson, who is also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for years has been a key player in high-profile international hostage negotiations with countries that have poor relations with the U.S.

In recent months, Richardson and his center helped secure the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine held in Russia. Reed had been held in Russia for two years on assault charges. The U.S. last week swapped a Russian pilot who was serving a sentence on cocaine trafficking charges for Reed.

Bergman said Richardson’s work during the negotiation included the former New Mexico governor flying to Russia and meeting with Russian officials to solidify the terms of Reed’s release the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

In November, Richardson flew to Myanmar, a country ruled by its military, and left there with Danny Fenster, an American journalist who had been jailed for nearly six months before he was released.