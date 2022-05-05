 Wildfires in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Wildfires in New Mexico

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Flames from the Las Conchas Fire advance toward Camp May Road near Los Alamos on June 29, 2011. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is shaping up to be one of the largest and most destructive blazes in state history. Here’s a look at significant fires in New Mexico.

Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire — Gila National Forest — 297,845 acres

May 16, 2012: The Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire set a record as New Mexico’s largest wildfire. It destroyed 12 homes and injured eight people, none fatally, before burning out in July 2012.

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — Santa Fe National Forest — 160,104+ acres

April 6: The Hermits Peak Fire started as a prescribed burn, which got out of control. The cause of the Calf Canyon Fire is still under investigation. The two fires merged on April 22 and fire officials say the blaze could easily grow to 200,000 or more acres. It has already destroyed at least 166 homes in San Miguel County, has burned part of the city of Las Vegas’ watershed and is threatening the city and village of Mora. An estimated 15,500 homes are currently under mandatory evacuation orders due to the fire.

Las Conchas Fire — Santa Fe National Forest — 156,293 acres

June 26, 2011: A gust of mountain wind toppled a 60-foot aspen tree onto power lines in the Jemez Mountains. Over the next 36 days, the Las Conchas Fire grew to 156,293 acres, destroying 63 homes and 49 outbuildings, forcing the evacuation of Los Alamos, and threatening Los Alamos National Laboratory. Fire tore through parts of Jemez, Cochiti and Santo Domingo pueblos, Bandelier National Monument and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

SILVER FIRE — GILA NATIONAL FOREST — 138,546 ACRES

June 7, 2013: The lightning-caused fire blackened 138,546 acres in the Gila National Forest near Silver City. The Silver Fire forced some ranchers to ship their cattle out of state as the blaze burned through grazing areas.

Donaldson Fire — southeastern New Mexico — 101,563 acres

June 28, 2011: The Donaldson Fire blackened 101,563 acres south of Hondo in southeastern New Mexico. The lightning-caused fire burned until July 9, 2011.

Little Bear — Lincoln National Forest — 44,330 acres

June 4, 2012: The Little Bear Fire burned 44,330 acres and destroyed an estimated 254 homes and buildings in and around the Lincoln National Forest northwest of Ruidoso. The lightning-caused fire was contained by July 30, 2012.

Cerro Grande Fire — Los Alamos — 43,000 acres

May 4, 2000: The Cerro Grande Fire destroyed an estimated 260 residences in Los Alamos and damaged portions of Los Alamos National Laboratory. The fire started as a controlled burn within the Bandelier National Monument that became uncontrolled due to high winds and drought conditions. The fire spread quickly, forcing the evacuations of Los Alamos and White Rock. It was declared extinguished on July 20, 2000.

Trigo Fire — Manzano Mountains — 13,700 acres

April 15, 2008: The Trigo Fire burned about 13,700 acres and destroyed 59 residences in the Manzano Mountains in Torrance County before it was extinguished in May 2008. Federal investigators said the blaze may have been ignited by turkey hunters on the west side of the Manzanos. The fire then spread to the populated east side.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Wildfires in New Mexico

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
2
Richardson working on release of WNBA star
ABQnews Seeker
Brittney Griner has been held in ... Brittney Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February
3
Wildfires in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
A look at the most destructive ... A look at the most destructive blazes in New Mexico history
4
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history.
5
Middle-schoolers compete in city's first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement ... Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement 'makes our communities better'
6
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Marshals Service task force ... A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. Jonathan ...
7
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign ... RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign airing on TV this week
8
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
9
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit