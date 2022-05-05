Wildfires in New Mexico

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is shaping up to be one of the largest and most destructive blazes in state history. Here’s a look at significant fires in New Mexico.

Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire — Gila National Forest — 297,845 acres

May 16, 2012: The Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire set a record as New Mexico’s largest wildfire. It destroyed 12 homes and injured eight people, none fatally, before burning out in July 2012.

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — Santa Fe National Forest — 160,104+ acres

April 6: The Hermits Peak Fire started as a prescribed burn, which got out of control. The cause of the Calf Canyon Fire is still under investigation. The two fires merged on April 22 and fire officials say the blaze could easily grow to 200,000 or more acres. It has already destroyed at least 166 homes in San Miguel County, has burned part of the city of Las Vegas’ watershed and is threatening the city and village of Mora. An estimated 15,500 homes are currently under mandatory evacuation orders due to the fire.

Las Conchas Fire — Santa Fe National Forest — 156,293 acres

June 26, 2011: A gust of mountain wind toppled a 60-foot aspen tree onto power lines in the Jemez Mountains. Over the next 36 days, the Las Conchas Fire grew to 156,293 acres, destroying 63 homes and 49 outbuildings, forcing the evacuation of Los Alamos, and threatening Los Alamos National Laboratory. Fire tore through parts of Jemez, Cochiti and Santo Domingo pueblos, Bandelier National Monument and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

SILVER FIRE — GILA NATIONAL FOREST — 138,546 ACRES

June 7, 2013: The lightning-caused fire blackened 138,546 acres in the Gila National Forest near Silver City. The Silver Fire forced some ranchers to ship their cattle out of state as the blaze burned through grazing areas.

Donaldson Fire — southeastern New Mexico — 101,563 acres

June 28, 2011: The Donaldson Fire blackened 101,563 acres south of Hondo in southeastern New Mexico. The lightning-caused fire burned until July 9, 2011.

Little Bear — Lincoln National Forest — 44,330 acres

June 4, 2012: The Little Bear Fire burned 44,330 acres and destroyed an estimated 254 homes and buildings in and around the Lincoln National Forest northwest of Ruidoso. The lightning-caused fire was contained by July 30, 2012.

Cerro Grande Fire — Los Alamos — 43,000 acres

May 4, 2000: The Cerro Grande Fire destroyed an estimated 260 residences in Los Alamos and damaged portions of Los Alamos National Laboratory. The fire started as a controlled burn within the Bandelier National Monument that became uncontrolled due to high winds and drought conditions. The fire spread quickly, forcing the evacuations of Los Alamos and White Rock. It was declared extinguished on July 20, 2000.

Trigo Fire — Manzano Mountains — 13,700 acres

April 15, 2008: The Trigo Fire burned about 13,700 acres and destroyed 59 residences in the Manzano Mountains in Torrance County before it was extinguished in May 2008. Federal investigators said the blaze may have been ignited by turkey hunters on the west side of the Manzanos. The fire then spread to the populated east side.