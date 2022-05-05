12 New Mexicans honored with Spirit awards

Pastor Joanne Landry, second from right, is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. She is joined by her guests, who included clients and staff members. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Journal Editor Karen Moses, left, and Staff Reporter Dan McKay present Spirit of New Mexico Awards to Dr. Teri Heynekamp, left, and Dr. Michel Boivin. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Bev McMillan, center, is presented with a Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal Columnist Joline Gutierrez Krueger, left, and Editor Karen Moses. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Chef Marie Yniguez, left, is presented with a Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez and Editor Karen Moses. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Laura Kief Shaffer is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Chef Marie Yniguez, left, is presented the Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Ashley Solano, second from left, and Gloria Rael, right, are presented with Spirit of New Mexico Awards by Albuquerque Journal Staff Reporter Rick Nathanson, left, and Editor Karen Moses, second from right. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Laura Kief Shaffer, second from left, and Christina Salas, right, are Spirit of New Mexico Award winners. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Ashley Solano, left, and Gloria Rael, right, are Spirit of New Mexico Award winners. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Journal Publisher Bill Lang, left, speaks during the the Spirit of New Mexico Awards as Editor Karen Moses listens. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Dr. Teri Heynekamp, left, and Dr. Michel Boivin are Spirit of New Mexico Award winners. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Chef Marie Yniguez is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate, left, is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Buffy Mayerstein, left, is presented with a Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal City Editor Martín Salazar. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Bev McMillan is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Buffy Mayerstein, center, is presented with a Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal City Editor Martín Salazar, left, and Editor Karen Moses. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Christina Salas, left, and Laura Kief Shaffer, second from left, are presented with Spirit of New Mexico Awards by Albuquerque Journal Columnist Joline Gutierrez Krueger and Editor Karen Moses. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Christina Salas is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Pastor Joanne Landry, center, is presented with a Spirit of New Mexico Award by Albuquerque Journal Staff Reporter Jessica Dyer, left, and Editor Karen Moses, right. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Pastor Joanne Landry, left, is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown, left, and Albuquerque Journal Reporter Rick Nathanson, right, present Spirit of New Mexico Awards to Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate and Johnny Garcia. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Journal Publisher Bill Lang speaks during the the Spirit of New Mexico Awards. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate, left, who is a winner of a Spirit of New Mexico Award, appears with APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown, right. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Johnny Garcia, left, and Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate, right, who are winners of Spirit of New Mexico Awards, appear with APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown, center. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown, left, presents Spirit of New Mexico Awards to Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate and Johnny Garcia. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 25 Next

Standing ovations, cheers, laughter and a few tears marked the Albuquerque Journal’s 2022 Spirit of New Mexico awards luncheon Wednesday.

Members of the Journal’s newsroom staff took turns presenting awards to 12 New Mexicans they have written about the past two years who have made a difference in our community.

Award recipients included heath care front-line workers Lovelace doctors Michel Boivin and Teri Heynekamp, who happen to be married, and intensive care nurse Buffy Mayerstein. In their acceptance speeches they said the awards belong to all the health care workers who worked under such trying conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also talked about the shortage of masks and protective gear, a need that award recipients Laura Kief Shaffer and Christina Salas took to heart. Salas, an assistant professor at UNM’s Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, and flight nurse Kief Shaffer teamed up in 2020 to recruit volunteers, funds and expertise to produce thousands of masks and other protective gear. Most of the items were distributed to medical facilities, home health facilities, McKinley County area hospitals, and many parts of the Navajo Nation.

Award recipient Chef Marie Yniguez called on everyone to do what she does — when you see a need, offer a hand. That generosity is what makes New Mexico special, she said. Award recipient Pastor Joanne Landry from the Interfaith Bible Center in the International District expressed similar sentiments, thanking advocates, her pastors and the city of Albuquerque for helping her set up a daytime and overnight shelter for those without shelter. She was joined by more than a dozen supporters, some of whom rely on the shelter and work to keep it running.

Ashley Solano had an inspirational story about her road to higher education, which started with a visit to the Albuquerque Adult Literacy Center. The center’s director and founder, Gloria Rael, was another Spirit recipient, and recounted the story of a client who just received her master’s degree.

Bev McMillan, manager of the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center, started things off on an exuberant note when the entire room stood and applauded as she stepped on stage to receive her award. She is a well known figure in the community for her many years of working on behalf of victims of domestic violence, and offering assistance to other vulnerable populations.

Finally, Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief Josh Brown helped present Spirit awards to Johnny Garcia and police service aide Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate, two individuals who jumped in to assist two officers during the Aug. 19 shootout with an armed robbery suspect.

Deputy Chief Brown pointed out that neither individual had any protective gear or weapon, yet fearlessly went to the aid of his officers.

“I feel small compared to you two,” the 6-foot-plus deputy chief said.

After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the Albuquerque Journal hosted its 13th Spirit of New Mexico Awards event at the Sandia Casino Golf Center. WaFd Bank was the main sponsor.