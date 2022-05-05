 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

Carrie Tingley Hospital
Advisory Board Meeting
Notice of Regular Meeting
**Virtual Meeting**
Monday, May 23, 2022
at 4:00 PM

The Carrie Tingley Hospital Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022. All meeting attendees, including the public, may join via Zoom (https://hsc-unm.zoom.us/j/94077960919, passcode 25201). The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to conduct such business as may be taken up by the Advisory Board.

Following is the Zoom information for virtual access to the meeting:

Link to join the virtual meeting: https://hsc-unm.zoom.us/j/94077960919, passcode 25201
Or One tap mobile: +12532158782, 94077960919# or +13462487799, 94077960919#
Or Telephone:
+1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or
+1 301 715 8592 US
Meeting ID: 94077960919, passcode 25201

Public comment may be submitted via email (vzarrazola@salud.unm.edu) or phone message (505-272-5201) before the meeting. The deadline for submitting public comment is 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 20, 2022. All comments need to include the date and description of the meeting for which the comment applies (eg. May 20th CTH Advisory Board), along with the first and last name of the commenter.

Gary Hofmann, Chairperson
CTH Advisory Board

Journal: May 5, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history
2
Mother arrested in teenage daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities ... 16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities believe she died from lack of medical care
3
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit
4
Richardson working on release of WNBA star
ABQnews Seeker
Brittney Griner has been held in ... Brittney Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February
5
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
6
State Police investigating April APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the man shot ... Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police Department officers near Spain and Eubank NE late last month as 20-year-old John ...
7
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
8
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign ... RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign airing on TV this week
9
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Marshals Service task force ... A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. Jonathan ...
10
Middle-schoolers compete in city's first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement ... Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement 'makes our communities better'