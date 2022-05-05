Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE WILL BE HEARD BY THE ALBUQUERQUE CITY COUNCIL:

O-22-23 Adopting A Uniform Administrative Code And Technical Codes Prescribing Minimum Standards Regulating The Construction, Alteration, Moving, Repair And Use And Occupancies Of Buildings And Structures And Building Service Equipment And Installations Including Plumbing, Swimming Pools, Electrical, Mechanical, Signs, Solar, Energy Conservation, Building Conservation And The Abatement Of Dangerous Buildings Within The City Of Albuquerque; Providing For The Issuance Of Permits And Collecting Fees Therefore; Repealing Chapter 14, Article 1, ROA 1994, The Present Uniform Administrative Code And Technical Codes Including The Building Code, The Plumbing Code, The Swimming Pool Code, The Mechanical Code, The Solar Energy Code, The Electrical Code, Providing For Penalties For Violation Of The Code.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

The next regular City Council meeting is on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Vincent E. Griego Chambers at the Albuquerque Government Center, Basement Level, 1 Civic Plaza NW.

This meeting will be streamed live on various platforms including GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16, on the GOVTV webpage at https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/govtv. If you have questions please contact the City Council Office at 505-768-3100 during business hours, Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm.

For a copy of the agenda items for this meeting, please call 505-768-3100 or visit our website at www.cabq.gov/council.

Notice To Persons With Disabilities: If you have a disability and require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Council office at least one day before the meeting date at 505-768-3100 (voice). TTY users may access the voice number via New Mexico Relay Network by calling toll free 1-800-659-8331.

Journal: May 5, 2022