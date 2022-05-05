Legal Notices-Government

The New Mexico State Fair Commission is now accepting sealed proposals for the Long-Term Food Vendor RFP. Proposals are due on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:00 PM local time.

Requests for proposals may be picked up at the administrative office of Expo New Mexico between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The Procurement Codes, Sections 13-1-28 through 13-1-199 NMSA 1978, imposes civil and criminal penalties for its violation. In addition, the New Mexico State criminal statutes impose felony penalties for illegal bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.

A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the African American Pavilion (AAP) located at Expo NM, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Fair reserves the right to refuse any or all proposals. Expo NM,

P.O. Box 8546, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87198-8546, (505)-222-9700.

Journal: May 5, 2022