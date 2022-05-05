 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

The New Mexico State Fair Commission is now accepting sealed proposals for the Long-Term Food Vendor RFP. Proposals are due on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:00 PM local time.

Requests for proposals may be picked up at the administrative office of Expo New Mexico between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The Procurement Codes, Sections 13-1-28 through 13-1-199 NMSA 1978, imposes civil and criminal penalties for its violation. In addition, the New Mexico State criminal statutes impose felony penalties for illegal bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.

A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the African American Pavilion (AAP) located at Expo NM, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Fair reserves the right to refuse any or all proposals. Expo NM,
P.O. Box 8546, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87198-8546, (505)-222-9700.

Journal: May 5, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history
2
Mother arrested in teenage daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities ... 16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities believe she died from lack of medical care
3
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit
4
Richardson working on release of WNBA star
ABQnews Seeker
Brittney Griner has been held in ... Brittney Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February
5
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
6
State Police investigating April APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the man shot ... Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police Department officers near Spain and Eubank NE late last month as 20-year-old John ...
7
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
8
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign ... RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign airing on TV this week
9
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Marshals Service task force ... A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. Jonathan ...
10
Middle-schoolers compete in city's first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement ... Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement 'makes our communities better'