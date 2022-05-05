Legal Notices-Government

The New Mexico State Fair Commission is now accepting sealed proposals for the Rodeo Stock Contractor RFP. Proposals are due on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:00 PM

local time.

Requests for proposals may be picked up at the administrative office of Expo New Mexico between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The Procurement Codes, Sections 13-1-28 through 13-1-199 NMSA 1978, imposes civil and criminal penalties for its violation. In addition, the New Mexico State criminal statutes impose felony penalties for illegal bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.

New Mexico State Fair reserves the right to refuse any or all proposals. Expo NM,

P.O. Box 8546, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87198-8546, (505)-222-9700.

Journal: May 5, 2022